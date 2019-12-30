Chinese Company Announces Loss of More Than 200,000 Bikes

Chinese bike sharing company Mobike has announced that it lost more than 200,000 bikes this year. In a blog post, the company revealed that it lost exactly 205,600 bikes to theft and vandalism.

Theft and vandalism has been a major problem for bike sharing companies around the world. Mobike has been heavily affected in recent years, so much that the company has decided to leave a few markets.

Mobike, one of the biggest bike sharing companies in the world, has made changes to prevent theft and vandalism. But the problem continues to leave the company without thousands of bikes.

The company currently has a system in which users are rewarded or punished for good and bad behavior. The company has extra charges for those who break the rules of the service. Those who often break the rules are banned from the service or are some times reported to authorities.

Mobike’s blog also gives more details on what happened in 2019 with the cases of theft and vandalism. According to the blog, authorities in China arrested 2,600 people. The post shows a graphic of a man being taken away by police. Behind the two is what appears to be a bike covered in paint, showing that the man was arrested for vandalism.

This is not the first time that the company talks about its losses over vandalism and theft. Back in August 2018, the company said that it had lost ten percent of its fleet in Manchester. At the time, the company warned that the losses were a serious problem for the service.

The service had been in the city for months but the company explained that users were unhappy because the bikes were difficult to find. A month later, the company announced that it was leaving the city. Reports revealed that the bikes used in Manchester were transported to other UK cities.

It was the first time that service left a city over vandalism and theft. The company had left other cities before but over other problems, such as not having enough bikes or permission to expand.

Months later, the company announced its decision to leave Newcastle and Gateshead. The service was suspended but the company never gave an explanation on why it made the decision. There had been reports of vandalism and theft and reports revealed that was probably one of the reasons. In March 2018, the company was given the approval to expand but users on social media often showed pictures of bikes that had been abandoned in rivers or difficult to access areas.

Mobike is among the many bike sharing companies affected by vandalism and theft. Other companies have not been able to recover from this problem. A few years back, GoBee Bike became one of the first companies to stop operating over the losses. The company had previously left other cities but losses continued to pile up.

The problem isn’t just affecting bike sharing companies. In 2017, E Umbrella, an umbrella startup that debuted in China earlier that year, announced that it had lost most of its inventory. In less than three months, the company estimated that it lost around 300,000 umbrellas. The main problem of the service had nothing to do with low numbers. The problem was mainly said to be users not returning the umbrellas.



