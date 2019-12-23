All The Foldable Phones Confirmed For 2020

Foldable phones were expected to do big things in 2019 but the tech didn’t get off to the hottest start. The year is about to end and only a few companies have released their devices. 2020 appears to be the year though, with Motorola, Huawei and a few others recently confirming releases. Here are all the foldable phones that have been confirmed for 2020:

Motorola Razr

Motorola has brought back the Razr but the new edition comes with some serious tech improvements. The new edition of the Razr will compete in the foldable phone section, which currently has devices such as the Galaxy Fold and Mate X. The new Razr will go up for pre-orders later this month and will be released next year.

The phone hasn’t been released but there are rumors out there that Motorola is already looking at a second version. If the recent rumors are true, this means the company isn’t planning to do just one release.

Huawei Mate X (Upgrade)

The Huawei Mate X was recently released in China, where it is available for a price of about $2,400. Huawei has not released the foldable phone anywhere else but it has not stayed quiet on its plans to have the phone in other regions. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business Group, reportedly said during an event held by the company recently that the Mate X will be released in Europe in the first quarter of 2020. On top of that, the Huawei official confirmed that the company will be showing off an upgrade of the Mate X at MWC 2020.

The tech event is less than three months away so it won’t be long before we are hearing about the new Mate X. Early 2020 will be a busy period for the company as the P40 series is said to be coming shortly after the introduction of the new Mate X.

In recent weeks, there have also been rumors about the company bringing a more affordable foldable phone. We don’t know if that will happen any time soon but if the rumors are true then 2020 could see more than just one foldable phone from Huawei.

Escobar Fold 1

The Escobar Fold 1 is the latest foldable phone to be announced. The device comes from Pablo Escobar’s brother Roberto. The announcement came out of nowhere but the device is already up on the official website of his company.

The Fold 1 sounds like a very interesting device because it is being sold for $349. That price is usually for a mid-range smartphone but the company has taken things to a whole new level by offering the most affordable foldable phone yet. The price comparison is not even close. The cheapest devices after the Fold 1 are the FlexPai and the Razr, which cost over $1,000.

The phone has drawn some comparisons to the FlexPai since they are said to look very similar. The major difference is on the price though. The Fold 1 is reportedly up for pre-order on the company’s website.

Just three foldable phones have been confirmed for 2020. But let’s not forget about the rumors of a new Galaxy Fold as well as the few teasers that Xiaomi has released throughout this year. We’ll keep you updated when there is more info on foldable phones.



