Huawei Is Looking To Have Google Apps Alternatives Soon

The whole situation involving Huawei is not done but the company has made it clear that it plans to continue with alternatives. A report from Economic Times cites that the company has been working with Indian developers to create alternative apps.

The alternative apps are being created to bring replacements to what their phones once had. Google’s most popular apps have left some of their flagship smartphones and it looks like that won’t change anytime soon.

The Huawei ban has affected the company’s recent releases. New devices are in the market without any of the popular Google services, including Maps and Gmail. The CEO of Huawei and Honor India told the news site that the company has its own HMS and that they are trying to build a mobile ecosystem. The Huawei official confirmed that most of the important apps will be ready by the end of December.

The ban has heavily affected the company since Google offers a ton of apps. The apps are pre-installed on many Android phones, including those from Huawei. The ban prevents the company from having those apps on new releases.

Popular apps such as the Google Play Store, YouTube, and Gmail are not part of new devices from Huawei. One of the first to arrive without the Google services was the Mate 30 smartphone. The phone does not have the apps and there is no way to get them on the phone manually.

The apps from Google are heavily used by Android users so Huawei has been forced to come up with alternatives. The Honor brand is currently in talks with several developers from India. The talks are being held with the people behind the top 150 apps in the country. The plans are to have those apps on the Huawei App Gallery, which is the alternative to the Google Play Store.

Just a few days ago, Frandroid reported that Richard Yu, Huawei’s CEO of Consumer Business, revealed that the P40 would be unveiled during an event in Paris in March. The Huawei official gave some information on the smartphone, including the confirmation that the release will not have access to Google services. The phone will be launched in March so the device will likely have some of the alternative apps that the company is working on.

The P40 smartphones will be the third major release from the company that come without Google services. The Mate 30 and the Mate X foldable phone were the first two. The Mate X has only launched in China but reports say the phone does not have any of the services. The company has confirmed an upgrade of the Mate X, which will be unveiled at MWC 2020, but the phone could also skip on the services if there is no permission or license from the US that allows them to continue doing business with US companies.

Earlier this year, the company launched its own operating system called Harmony OS. Reports say the OS is coming to devices next year but not to smartphones.



