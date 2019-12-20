Huawei Will Launch a Mate X Upgrade Next Year

Huawei’s Mate X is currently available in just one market but the Chinese tech giant already has plans to release an upgraded version of the foldable device. The information was revealed by Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business, while he spoke to French media during an event at the company’s headquarters.

The upgrade will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, which will take place in late February. Frandroid reports that the new version of the Mate X will come with several improvements, including a tougher display, durable hinge, and a Kirin 990 5G processor.

Huawei recently released the Mate X in China, where it has a price of about $2,400. The foldable phone is only available there but the CEO revealed during the event that the current version will arrive to Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

The Mate X was scheduled to be released earlier this year to compete with the Galaxy Fold. Samsung’s device was delayed back in April over a few issues with the technology. Huawei followed that by delaying the Mate X, which is currently the priciest foldable phone in the market.

It is unclear if the Mate X that was confirmed during the company’s event is the one that’s been rumored in the last few months. There are little details on what the upgrade will feature but recent rumors have mentioned a foldable phone at a lower price.

In recent weeks, there have also been rumors about Samsung releasing a new version of the Galaxy Fold. The company’s first foldable device hasn’t been in the markets for long but rumors have been around even before the release. Rumors have pointed to a much more affordable version.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed the release of a new Galaxy Fold but rumors say it could come as early as MWC 2020. If everything goes well with Huawei’s plans, the company’s new device will compete with the new Razr and maybe the Galaxy Fold 2. The Motorola Razr is going up for pre-orders very soon and will be releasing early next year. The Razr was recently announced by Motorola but rumors have repeatedly mentioned an upgraded version of that device.

Speaking of Huawei devices, the new Mate X will also come around the same time as the P40 series. Frandroid reports that Richard Yu also spoke about the P series, which is one of Huawei’s most popular releases.

The P40 will be released during an event in Paris in March. Huawei’s CEO of Consumer Business confirmed that the upcoming series will not have access to Google apps or services. This is not exactly surprising since the company has already been forced to leave out the service for its Mate 30 phones. Instead, the phone will feature Huawei services.

The CEO had some interesting things to say about the upcoming smartphones. He said the series will come with a design that consumers have never seen before. There are no details on the hardware or design but his comments suggest that the company is planning something big for the P40 series.



