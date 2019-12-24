Motorola Razr Delay Appears To Be a Short One

Just a few days ago, Motorola dropped the shocking news that its upcoming Razr phone had been delayed. The return of the legendary phone had the tech world talking for weeks and the phone was scheduled to go up for pre-orders later this month.

Parent company Lenovo explained that demand had outstripped supply. This then led to a delay, which now puts a question mark on the release date. With Motorola’s announcement, the Razr is now the third foldable phone to be delayed.

The very first foldable phone to be delayed was the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was originally scheduled to go on sale in late April. A few days before its big release, the company announced a delay. The announcement came shortly after reviewers found some issues with the foldable device.

The delay was a long one for the Galaxy Fold. Months and months went by before the device was released in South Korea. The phone is now available in a few other markets but the wait was longer than what many expected.

Huawei’s Mate X was going to go on sale just a few months after the Galaxy Fold. But the foldable phone was also delayed. The device was eventually released in China, where it is available for a whopping $2,400. Huawei has confirmed that the phone will be coming to Europe next year, so the wait will be a bit longer for that part of the world.

The delay for the Razr is not expected to be as long as the one from the Galaxy Fold or the Mate X. Motorola has already said that it does not think the time delay will be significant. The company has not given information on a new release date.

The New Razr: Return, Tech, and Specs

The new Razr has been the talk of the tech world since it will be a somewhat affordable option in the foldable phone section. On top of that, it is the return of a classic series, which sold very well when it debuted in 2005.

For years, fans of the first Razr phone have been requesting the company to bring it back. Nokia recently brought back some of its classic phones so fans just wanted to see the company do something similar. Instead, Motorola has unveiled a similar but also much improved device since there is some amazing tech on it.

The Razr’s price will be $1,500, which is much less than what the Galaxy Fold and Mate X go for. There are some less powerful specs when compared to those two but it seems like people really want the device.

Here are the Motorola Razr specs if you haven’t checked them out yet:

6.2-inch display with a resolution of 2,142-by-876 pixels. 2.7-inch OLED display for notifications and other options.

Snapdragon 710 processor. A difference from other foldable phones in the market.

6GB RAM.

128GB of internal storage. There is no way of expanding the storage.

2,510 mAh battery. No wireless charging.

16MP main camera. 5MP front camera.



