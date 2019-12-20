Netherlands: Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Orders Start Today

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is now available for pre-order in the Netherlands. The foldable phone first went on sale in South Korea before arriving to other markets.

The pre-orders started today, December 20, and shipping will begin on January 10. GSMArena reports that the phone is priced at 2,020 euros ($2,240) and is available through Samsung online and offline stores as well as carriers such as T-Mobile and KPN.

GSMArena also reports that customers there will have 24/7 customer support and contact with Samsung experts. The foldable phone comes with Galaxy Buds and a cover.

The Galaxy Fold was scheduled to debut back in late April but the phone was delayed after some issues were discovered by early reviewers. The phone returned months later, launching pre-orders in South Korea.

The foldable phone has since arrived to other markets. Back in late November, Samsung confirmed a Galaxy Fold release for Canada. The foldable phone was initially going to be released in the country before Samsung ruled out the idea during the phone’s return. Months later, the company confirmed its debut in the country.

The phone saw a limited release in Canada and reports said the units were only available in the Toronto area. The phone first went on sale there on December 6. It is unclear if the company will have units available for other areas of the country.

That was not the only limited release by the company. Hours after the confirmation of Canada, the company held a sale in Kenya. At the time, the company confirmed that it only had 24 units available there.

An official later confirmed that the units had sold out. The company did not say if it would return with a second sale. In November, reports also revealed that the company would sell the phone in Ukraine.

The phone is said to be going on sale there on December 21. According to the reports, the phone will be available in limited quantities. The device will include the wireless headphones as well as the cover. In early October, reports ruled out the release of the Galaxy Fold in Ukraine. The reports came shortly after the limited release in South Korea and other markets such as the UK.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is currently competing with just a few foldable phones. The Mate X and FlexPai Phone are just the two competitors available. The market will likely get a bit more crowded with the release of other foldable phones in early 2020. Motorola will be releasing its Razr foldable phone while Huawei has already confirmed an upgrade of the Mate X. Rumors also have Samsung releasing a new Galaxy Fold. It is unclear if that will be an affordable version or an upgrade, just like Huawei is planning to do.

Galaxy Fold specs:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. Memory: 12GB RAM.

12GB RAM. Internal Storage: 512GB.

512GB. MicroSD storage: Not available.

Not available. Screen size: 4.6 inches when folded, 7.3 inches when unfolded.

4.6 inches when folded, 7.3 inches when unfolded. Resolution: 1680 x 720 when folded, 2152 x 1536 when unfolded.

1680 x 720 when folded, 2152 x 1536 when unfolded. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C.

Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C. Battery: 4,380mAh (LTE variant), 4,235mAh (5G variant).

4,380mAh (LTE variant), 4,235mAh (5G variant). Size: 160.9 x 62.9 x 17 mm when folded, 160.9 x 117.9 x 7.5 mm when unfolded.

160.9 x 62.9 x 17 mm when folded, 160.9 x 117.9 x 7.5 mm when unfolded. Weight: 263g.

263g. Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie.



