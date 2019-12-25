PlayStation Plus: All The Releases of 2019

PlayStation Plus gave away a ton of games during 2019. The lineup wasn’t always impressive but the service usually bounced back with one or two solid titles. Here is every free release of 2019:

January

Steep (PS4)

Portal Knights (PS4)

Super Mutant Alien Assault (PS Vita)

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion (PS Vita)

Amplitude (PS3)

Zone of the Enders HD Collection (PS3)

A decent start to the year, Steep is a nice and challenging game for those who love skiing and trying out different sports games.

February

For Honor (PS4)

Hitman: The Complete First Season (PS4)

Rogue Aces (PS Vita)

Gunhouse (PS Vita)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (PS3)

Divekick (PS3)

A very good month for most of the platforms involved. The PS4 was the big winner here with two really entertaining titles. Metal Gear for the PS3 was also a solid release. But in this month, things changed for the service as Sony had announced weeks back that PS Plus would stop the free releases for PS Vita and PS3. This left the PS4 as the only console receiving all the free releases from the service.

March

The Witness

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered was a pretty good release for the month of March. The game’s free release came a couple of months before IW dropped the big news that Modern Warfare (2019) was on its way. The Witness is a must play for those who love puzzles.

April

The Surge

Conan Exiles

Not the greatest month of PS Plus but the two were still worth downloading and checking out.

May

What Remains of Edith Finch

Overcooked!

May came with some interesting choices since there were rumors of bigger games. Both are okay but subscribers were expecting at least one popular game.

June

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Sonic Mania

PS Plus bounced back during the month of June, offering the Borderlands collection and Sonic Mania. Borderlands for this month was a good one since the collection includes two games. Borderlands 3 was also on its way so this was a nice way for people to catch up on the series.

July

Horizon Chase Turbo

Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition

July was just okay, not everybody was hyped or knew about these two games. This month was actually going to be different since it had been previously announced that PES 2019 would be a free game. The football title was later replaced with Detroit: Become Human.

August

Sniper Elite 4

Wipeout Omega Collection

This wasn’t the greatest month but they were games worth checking out.

September

Darksiders 3

Batman: Arkham Knight

A pretty good month here. Batman: Arkham Knight was available at low prices before that but free is always good.

October

The Last of Us Remastered

MLB: The Show 19

The month of October was really really good. MLB: The Show 19 came during the baseball season so this allowed plenty of people to check out the game without spending $40+. On top of that, Sony gave away The Last of Us Remastered, a classic that not only has a legendary single player but also a really underrated multiplayer.

November

Nioh

Outlast 2

Solid month here, with two very different titles. I think the first Outlast was available for free a while back so this was good news for those who had not played the second release.

December

Titanfall 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame

PS Plus ended the year with a popular game in Titanfall 2. On top of that, the service also gave subscribers a game that isn’t really that popular but still fun to play.



