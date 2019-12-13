PS4 and Xbox One Are Getting Another Crossplay Title

Mortal Kombat 11 has dropped the news that it will soon offer crossplay between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The feature will be limited to those two consoles and it is not yet known when it will be fully introduced to the game.

NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that they are currently testing the feature. The addition will allow PS4 and Xbox One owners to fight against each other, stepping up the competition between the two platforms.

The feature has not been introduced to the game just yet but when it is live, it will be limited to just a few game modes. According to Polygon, the feature will be available for Online Kasual game modes found in Krossplay Online rooms.

WB Games has posted a FAQ on how the new feature is going to work between the two consoles. The FAQ explains that if the player toggles on Krossplay, there are two ways that it can be used. One is the matchmaking in Online Kasual modes, which will search for the best match between the two consoles.

The second option is the designated Krossplay Online Rooms, which will provide a way for Xbox One and PS4 users to meet up and set up a match. The FAQ mentions that friends on opposite platforms will need to coordinate outside of the game ecosystem and then meet up in a designated Krossplay Online Room to play each other.

What we can guess from that part of the FAQ is that the game won’t have a system in which players from different consoles can add or automatically play each other. For example, battle royale game Fortnite has a system in which users from different platforms can add and join each other. Everything between the different platforms is done through the Epic friends list, allowing players to easily add or join up in a matter of seconds. Other titles such as Dauntless also have a system in place but it looks like MK 11 will skip on that part and offer just a basic crossplay experience for the PS4 and Xbox One.

The news from NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment are huge since the feature is not very common in games. The feature is extremely rare, especially when it comes to fighting games. The only game I can think of that offers this feature is Brawlhalla. The free-to-play title is very different from the Mortal Kombat series but it is one of the few that has fully introduced the feature. Crossplay for that game came back in early October.

Mortal Kombat 11 will soon join a small lineup of games that offer this feature. One of the very first was battle royale game Fortnite, which had played with the idea way before Sony brought crossplay to the PS4. The super popular battle royale game has been followed by Rocket League, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Dauntless, Brawlhalla, Minecraft, and a few others. The list will likely keep getting longer in the next few months as several game developers have shown interest or have confirmed that their future games will have crossplay.

Are you currently playing MK 11? Are you excited about this addition? Let us know in the comments.




