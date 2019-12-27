Thumbs Down: The Most Disliked WWE YouTube Videos of 2019

WWE has given fans a ton of great moments throughout 2019. From Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar twice to NXT dominating against the Raw and SmackDown brands, the wrestling giant sure knows how to deliver huge surprises and segments. But the year has not been perfect, several segments and decisions have bothered fans. Many of them have taken YouTube to show the company that their decision or announcement was not the best. Here are the most disliked WWE YouTube videos of 2019:

5. Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan – Gauntlet Match Part 6 (22K Dislikes)

At the time this video was posted, Kofi Kingston was on the hunt for the WWE Championship. The match has six parts but this one was the one that received the dislikes since fans were expecting him to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Instead, he was given one more opponent, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Kofi lost the match but would later earn an opportunity at WrestleMania.

4. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley – Arm Wrestling Match (24K Dislikes)

This arm wrestling match is number four on the list. A segment between two of the biggest and strongest men in the WWE was not enough for fans to hit the like button. The segment quickly received dislikes and joined the top five as one of the most disliked of the year. The two superstars involved in the segment have also had a not so good 2019. Strowman has not captured the WWE Championship or Universal Championship. Lashley lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship early in the year and is now involved in the story with Lana and Rusev. That story hasn’t gone well either as one of the segments is in the top ten with 16,000 dislikes.

3. Brock Lesnar brutally attacks Rey Mysterio and his son (40K Dislikes)

Rey Mysterio had a short feud with Brock Lesnar before he became the WWE Champion. Things didn’t go well for Mysterio as Brock Lesnar attacked him as his son watched. Lesnar then turned his attention to Mysterio’s son and attacked him as well. The two nearly defeated Lesnar later on but he was simply too much.

2. Seth Rollins hits “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with a Stomp (48K Dislikes)

The dislikes rained down on this video after fans saw the ending of the match. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt (The Fiend) sounded like a great match but the ending left some fans disappointed and with a lot of questions.

Charlotte Flair replaces Becky Lynch in anticipated WrestleMania match (73K Dislikes)

This segment introduced Charlotte Flair as the number one contender for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. That opportunity was going to go to Becky Lynch but she was suspended for 60 days by Vince, leaving her out for WrestleMania. She later earned another opportunity, turning the match into a triple threat for the two championships.

Not too long ago, it was Roman Reigns who held the top spot for his segment after the WrestleMania in which he defeated The Undertaker. 2019 has seen a lot of disliked segments and we can see that with how fast the list has changed.