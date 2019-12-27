Xbox Games With Gold: All The Releases of 2019

Xbox Games With Gold gave out a total of $1,196 worth of games in 2019, according to Polygon. Xbox Live’s freebies were released every month, just like we see with the console’s rival, the PS4 and PS Plus. A total of 48 free games were released in 2019, giving users plenty of options to play. Here are all the Xbox Games With Gold releases of 2019:

January

Celeste (Xbox One)

Far Cry 2

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

WRC 6 (Xbox One)

A solid start to the year but there were stronger months later on. Far Cry 2 is always fun to go back to.

February

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (Xbox One)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Super Bomberman R (Xbox One)

March

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (Xbox One)

Star Wars Republic Commando

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion (Xbox One)

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Not the strongest month of the service but if you like Star Wars, then you had something to keep yourself entertained.

April

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 (2005)

Outcast: Second Contact (Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Advanced Warfighter 2

The Technomancer (Xbox One)

The Xbox One went with a classic on this one plus a few other options to keep gamers entertained. This was one of the many months that included a Star Wars game.

May

Comic Jumper

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Marooners (Xbox One)

The Golf Club 2019 (Xbox One)

Not the greatest month for the service. If you are a fan of golf then you probably liked one of the releases but everybody else was expecting a little more.

June

Portal: Still Alive

Rivals of Aether (Xbox One)

Earth Defense Force 2017

NHL 19 (Xbox One)

If you’re a fan of hockey then this was the month for you. Sports games aren’t released through PS Plus or Xbox Games With Gold often so this was a good one for those who enjoy the sport.

July

Earth Defense Force 2017

NHL 19 (Xbox One)

Inside (Xbox One)

Meet the Robinsons

August

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)

Torchlight

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Forza Motorsport 6 (Xbox One)

Not a bad lineup for the month of August since Castlevania, Gears of War 4 and Forza Motorsport 6 were all included. Plenty of options to play, even if they are not the latest releases.

September

We Were Here (Xbox One)

Earth Defense Force 2025

Hitman: The Complete First Season (Xbox One)

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Hitman was a nice option for those who had never played this release. If you have a PS4 with PS Plus, you probably played it before since the game was available for free earlier in the year.

October

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Tembo the Badass Elephant (Xbox One)

Disney’s Bolt

Friday the 13th: The Game (Xbox One)

Friday the 13th was available for free on PS Plus last year. The game is far from perfect and on top of that, a lawsuit kept it from getting more DLCs and updates. It is still worth playing if you like multiplayer survival games. The game also has offline with bots but that isn’t as fun.

November

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Xbox One)

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Joy Ride Turbo

The Final Station (Xbox One)

December

Jurassic World Evolution (Xbox One)

Toy Story 3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow — Mirror of Fate HD

Insane Robots (Xbox One)

A much different lineup than what we saw with PS Plus. What did you think of the games? What do you want to see for free in 2020? Let us know in the comments.



