Xbox and PS5 Could End Up Being More Expensive Than Current Consoles

About a year from now, people around the world will be looking to purchase the Xbox and PS5 consoles. The two upcoming consoles have been confirmed for that time of the year so many are getting their money ready.

In recent years, consoles have been getting cheaper but the next consoles won’t have the same price that the PS4 and Xbox One debuted with. Rumors on the prices have been going around but everything is pointing to much higher prices.

Prices Have Not Been Revealed

The prices don’t sound like they will be insane like we saw during the PS3 era but rumors are ruling out similar prices to the PS4 and Xbox One. Sony and Microsoft have not really confirmed the prices that their consoles will launch with but reports say the companies won’t be able to match prices.

Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors on the prices, especially on the PS5. Sony’s upcoming console has been confirmed by the company itself and one launch title has already been revealed. But the company has remained quiet on the price.

The PlayStation 4 launched back in late 2013 with a price of $399. The price of the standard console has dropped with the release of the Pro version. But recent reports say that the PS5 could have a price of $499. That would be $100 more than the PS4’s launch price.

Will It Be $499?

Niki Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad said on Twitter that the upcoming consoles can’t have a sub $400 price because the bill of materials for the specifications that are currently known are much higher.

The PS5 and Xbox will both come with major improvements over the PS4 and Xbox One. The improvements will make the gaming experience even better but that will make things pricier.

Sony has not given any details on the price but the company has made it clear that it wants people to upgrade as quickly as possible. A $499 price, which has been heavily rumored in the last few weeks, would not be an insane increase compared to the PS4 but that price could make some wait a little.

The New Xbox

Sony’s plan to get people to upgrade would probably not go smoothly if the console is pricey. Ahmad suggests that the consoles could take a loss per unit but not go for the sub $400 price since it would mean a heavy loss. He doesn’t think it will be as bad as the PS3, which launched at high prices and brought losses for Sony early on.

The new Xbox was unveiled just a few days ago but there is still a lot of things we don’t know about. The consoles are about a year away from debuting but both companies will likely give more details in the next few months.

Are you planning to get a new console right away? What are you going with? What do you think of the rumored prices? Let us know in the comments.



