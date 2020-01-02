2K Support Fixes 2020 Crashing Glitch For WWE 2K20

WWE 2K20’s time in the gaming scene has been far from good. The wrestling video game had a very bad debut and problems have continued for the title.

On December 31, people playing the latest wrestling title ran into a big problem. The game was unplayable when 2020 arrived. The glitch was the latest problem for the wrestling title, leaving fans with yet another reason to complain.

2020 Arrives and Game Goes Off

The glitch affected the game for hours but 2K was working for a fix to make sure that players could be back on the first day of 2020. Just one hour ago, the 2K Support Twitter account posted an update to let everyone know that the game was working properly. The tweet explains that the issue has been resolved and tells players to make sure to restart their game to automatically download the fix. The tweet ends by saying that if you continue experiencing issues, you can open a support ticket through the link on the tweet.

WWE 2K20 was released back in October for the PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game’s launch was a mess, with players pointing out several issues. The game went viral since some of the superstars looked different from previous releases and some of the cutscenes showed several glitches.

2K Support has been working on fixes for the video game ever since. The game’s troubled release has left it with a ton of negative reviews, especially on Steam, where the game has mostly negative reviews. The game launched with a low rating there and users have continued to post them since the title still has bugs and glitches that ruin the experience.

NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20 Debut With Low Ratings

2019 was not a great year for some of 2K’s sports titles. Before the troubled release of WWE 2K20, the game developer was in the news for NBA 2K20. The basketball title debuted with a number of glitches and changes that the community was not happy with.

The game’s release came just days after the game developer was under fire for one of its NBA 2K20 trailers. The controversial trailer showed some gambling mechanics and this obviously brought discussions on if the game developer was going too far. The controversy even brought a reply from the PEGI rating board, which is in charge of assigning the ratings for video games in Europe.

Issue Has Been Resolved

NBA 2K20 also debuted with a low rating on Steam, where fans complained about the issues and changes that made the game different from NBA 2K19. The issue for WWE 2K20 has now been resolved so you can finally get back on if you were playing the game before 2020 arrived. 2K Support’s latest tweet has the link for the ticket if you continue to have issues with the game.

Are you playing WWE 2K20? Have you encountered any major issues with the game? Let us know in the comments.



