Huawei P40 Phones Will Be Cheaper

Flagship smartphones are getting pricier and pricier but one major release from Huawei will take a different route, according to leakster @RODENT950. He expects the Huawei P40 to start at 600 euros.

The lineup is also said to have two other releases, the P40 Pro and the Pro Premium Edition. The P40 Pro would probably start at around 800 euros if the price of the standard P40 is 600. The third model will be the most expensive at 1,000 euros.

Last year, the P30 Pro was released with a price of 1,000 euros. The standard edition of the P30 was released at 800 euros. This year’s release will be much different when it comes to apps.

The P40 smartphones will not have Google services, according to Huawei officials. The lack of Google services was confirmed a few weeks back. The confirmation was not exactly surprising since the company is not allowed to do business with US companies.

The dispute between the company and US government forced Huawei to release phones without Google services, which include Gmail, YouTube and Maps. The Mate 30 smartphones were the very first releases from the company without the service.

Since then, the company has released the Huawei Mate X without the popular Google apps. The P40 smartphones will follow the Mate 30 and Mate X. Huawei has been working with other companies to feature alternative apps.

GSMArena reports that the discount is at least partially due to the lack of the Google services. The P series has always featured really good specs but the lack of the popular apps could be something that convinces many people to skip on this release.

The price drop makes sense as Huawei would be looking for customers to upgrade or consider the P40 smartphones. Last year’s releases were a bit pricey, which was no surprise since almost every company is releasing flagship smartphones at higher prices now.

Huawei has confirmed that the P40 smartphones will be launched in March. Here are the rumored specs for each phone according to Pocket-lint:

Display

OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate

Punch hole twin front camera

P40 Pro: ~6.5-6.7 inches

P40: ~6.1-6.2 inches

Cameras

Huawei P40: Triple Leica system

Huawei P40 Pro: Quad Leica system

Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition: Penta Leica system

Cameras have been a huge part of the P and Mate series so this part of the phone is expected to be great. Like in previous releases, the smartphone is expected to feature the Leica system.

Other Specs

Wireless Charging

Fast Charging support

Kirin 990 processor

5,500 mAh battery. The battery is expected to be different on some devices since the company is planning to release at least three editions.

Huawei has also confirmed an upgrade of the Mate X that will be unveiled at MWC 2020. The event takes place next month while the P40 will be launched the month after that. This means that the company has two big releases ahead.

Are you planning to purchase a P40 smartphone? What do you think about the lack of Google apps? Let us know in the comments.



