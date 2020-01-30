NFL Skins Return To Fortnite For the Super Bowl

The NFL has returned to famous battle royale game Fortnite just days before the Super Bowl takes place. Back in 2018, the NFL and Epic Games partnered to offer NFL Fortnite skins through the Item Shop.

The skins offer all of the NFL teams as well as many of the numbers. The skins disappeared some time after they were released in 2018. But it is not the first time they return to the famous battle royale game. Last year, the skins returned for the Super Bowl between the Rams and Patriots.

NFL Has Returned To Fortnite

The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers is just days away so the game has brought back the skins. For a limited time, starting today, January 30, the NFL skins will be available through the Item Shop.

The two teams are also appearing in a limited time mode. The Team Rumble mode will feature the uniforms from the two teams appearing in the Super Bowl. The teams will be part of the mode until Sunday.

Other Sports Fortnite Skins

The battle royale game has featured plenty of big events in the past, including some for sports. In recent years, Fortnite has also featured skins for one of the most popular sports in the world, soccer. The battle royale game debuted the soccer skins shortly before the 2018 World Cup took place. The skins do not feature the real uniforms from the World Cup participants but they do have the colors.

The skins have returned for other soccer tournaments, including the Champions League. Like the NFL skins, they offer a ton of options, including different numbers and colors to choose from.

Epic has also announced that there will be a duos tournament. The teams will be made up of NFL pros and Fortnite players. The tournament will take place in Miami, where the Super Bowl will be held.

The winning team will get a $500,000 donation to a charity of their choice. The tournament will be streamed by the Fortnite channel on Twitch. It will take place on January 30.

Super Bowl – Chiefs vs. 49ers

The Super Bowl matchup was decided just days ago after great games between the AFC and NFC teams. Kansas City defeated Tennessee, a team that was coming off two huge wins against Baltimore and New England. In the NFC, San Francisco defeated Green Bay after big performances from its running game.

Kansas City last appeared in a Super Bowl back in 1967. San Francisco last appeared in a Super Bowl back in 2012.

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl? Do you have the NFL Fortnite skin? Let us know in the comments.



