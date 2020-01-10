PlayStation Blog Announces The Top Downloads For The US PS Store In 2019

PlayStation Blog has announced the top downloads for the PlayStation Store in 2019. The list includes some major releases as well as some titles that have been out for a while now. Here are the charts for PS4, PS VR and other categories:

PS4 Releases

1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition 3 NBA 2K19 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 NBA 2K20 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 7 Madden NFL 20 8 Star Wars Battlefront II 9 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 10 Days Gone 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 12 Borderlands 3 13 MLB The Show 19 14 World War Z 15 God of War 16 Mortal Kombat 11 17 Rocket League 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 19 The Forest 20 Marvel’s Spider-Man

It is not a big surprise to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at the top. The reboot of the popular Modern Warfare series was released in late October but its record breaking numbers placed it at number one. Minecraft is at number two, which isn’t that surprising since the game continues to be a giant on the streaming category as well. 2K did pretty good too, having its two most recent basketball releases in the top five. Grand Theft Auto V, first released back in 2013, is also doing well on the PS4.

PS VR Releases

1 Beat Saber 2 Superhot VR 3 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 4 Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted 5 Job Simulator 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 Borderlands 2 VR 8 Firewall Zero Hour 9 Blood & Truth 10 PlayStation VR Worlds

Beat Saber took the number one spot in the PS VR category. The virtual reality rhythm game developed and published by Beat Games was initially released back in May 1, 2018. The game released with extremely good reviews and ratings. It currently holds a 10 out of 10 on Steam and a 98 percent like rating from Google users. Second place Superhot VR also launched to high ratings and good reviews. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, released in late 2017, is in the top three as well.

Free-To-Play Releases

1 Apex Legends 2 Fortnite 3 Dauntless 4 Realm Royale 5 Brawlhalla 6 Warface Live 7 Don’t Even Think 8 Warframe 9 H1Z1: Battle Royale 10 3 on 3 Freestyle

Apex Legends took the number one spot, which is a bit surprising due to Fortnite’s popularity over the last three years. Fortnite did take second place and all of the DLC and Expansions category so it wasn’t a bad year on the PS4. Dauntless, a game that launched with crossplay support right away, is at number three. The top five also includes battle royale title Realm Royale and fighting game Brawlhalla.

DLC and Expansions

1 Fortnite – The Laguna Pack 2 Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack 3 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack 4 Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack 5 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 6 Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack 7 Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack 8 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 9 Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack 10 Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack

This category was simply dominated by battle royale game Fortnite. Throughout 2019, the battle royale game featured collaborations and events from popular series and films. The list includes some of the starter packs as well as the pack that sold the Batman and Catwoman skins.



