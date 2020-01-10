PlayStation Blog Announces The Top Downloads For The US PS Store In 2019

PlayStation Blog has announced the top downloads for the PlayStation Store in 2019. The list includes some major releases as well as some titles that have been out for a while now. Here are the charts for PS4, PS VR and other categories:

PS4 Releases

1Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
2Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition
3NBA 2K19
4Grand Theft Auto V
5NBA 2K20
6Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
7Madden NFL 20
8Star Wars Battlefront II
9Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
10Days Gone
11Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
12Borderlands 3
13MLB The Show 19
14World War Z
15God of War
16Mortal Kombat 11
17Rocket League
18The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
19The Forest
20Marvel’s Spider-Man

 

It is not a big surprise to see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at the top. The reboot of the popular Modern Warfare series was released in late October but its record breaking numbers placed it at number one. Minecraft is at number two, which isn’t that surprising since the game continues to be a giant on the streaming category as well. 2K did pretty good too, having its two most recent basketball releases in the top five. Grand Theft Auto V, first released back in 2013, is also doing well on the PS4.

PS VR Releases

1Beat Saber
2Superhot VR
3The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
4Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted
5Job Simulator
6Creed: Rise to Glory
7Borderlands 2 VR
8Firewall Zero Hour
9Blood & Truth
10PlayStation VR Worlds

 

Beat Saber took the number one spot in the PS VR category. The virtual reality rhythm game developed and published by Beat Games was initially released back in May 1, 2018. The game released with extremely good reviews and ratings. It currently holds a 10 out of 10 on Steam and a 98 percent like rating from Google users. Second place Superhot VR also launched to high ratings and good reviews. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, released in late 2017, is in the top three as well.

Free-To-Play Releases

1Apex Legends
2Fortnite
3Dauntless
4Realm Royale
5Brawlhalla
6Warface Live
7Don’t Even Think
8Warframe
9H1Z1: Battle Royale
103 on 3 Freestyle

 

Apex Legends took the number one spot, which is a bit surprising due to Fortnite’s popularity over the last three years. Fortnite did take second place and all of the DLC and Expansions category so it wasn’t a bad year on the PS4. Dauntless, a game that launched with crossplay support right away, is at number three. The top five also includes battle royale title Realm Royale and fighting game Brawlhalla.


DLC and Expansions

1Fortnite – The Laguna Pack
2Fortnite – The Cobalt Pack
3Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Wilde Pack
4Fortnite: Battle Royale – The Red Strike Pack
5Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
6Fortnite: Battle Royale – Breakpoint’s Challenge Pack
7Fortnite – Lava Legends Pack
8Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
9Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack
10Fortnite – Batman Caped Crusader Pack

 

This category was simply dominated by battle royale game Fortnite. Throughout 2019, the battle royale game featured collaborations and events from popular series and films. The list includes some of the starter packs as well as the pack that sold the Batman and Catwoman skins.




LEAVE A REPLY