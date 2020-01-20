Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Is Coming To India

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. During the announcement, which took place at CES 2020, the company revealed several things about the devices, including some of its specs and features. The company also said the phones would be launched in key markets around the world in the near future.

Samsung has slowly been revealing details about the launch. Among the first countries getting one of the devices is India. The South Korean company took Twitter to announce the launch of the phone in that country. The announcement was made through the Samsung India Twitter account.

Launching January 21

The tweet confirms that the launch of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be happening in India on January 21. The tweet also contains a link, which India Today says redirects users to Samsung’s India official page. According to the news site, the page shows a form where people interested can put in their email, phone number and other information so they can be notified when the phone is available.

India Today also reports that the link does not provide much information about the smartphone. The link appears to be just for people to know when the device will be officially available in the country.

In recent days, there have been reports on the specs and prices people can expect. According to a few reports, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite will have a starting price of Rs. 35,990 ($506).

Lite Versions

Samsung’s most recent releases are pretty much watered down versions of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 have the latest in technology but they come at a very high price.

The Lite versions have solid specs and while they lack some of the things from the much more expensive variants, they are a nice option for those looking for devices at a few hundred less.

In the past, Samsung has done something similar with Galaxy phones. Back in the early days of the Galaxy series, the company offered phones such as the Galaxy S3 Mini and S4 Mini. Those devices had similarities from the pricier releases, the Galaxy S3 and S4, but they also had some big changes in the hardware.

Here are some of the rumored specs for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite:

Edge-to-edge 6.7-inch Infinity-O display.

Exynos 8895 chipset.

6GB or 8GB RAM. It is unclear if both variants will launch in India.

128GB Storage.

4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

MWC 2020 is a little over a month away so this is probably just the start of big Samsung announcements. The South Korean company is expected to announce a new foldable phone in the near future. MWC 2020 appears to be a nice event for that but the company has not confirmed any of the foldable phone rumors.

What do you think about the Lite smartphones from Samsung? Are you planning to purchase one of these devices? Let us know in the comments.



