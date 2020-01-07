TCL Is Working On a Foldable Phone

The foldable phone race is heating up, this time it is TCL who is planning to compete with tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola. The Chinese brand is planning to release three phones in the near future, the TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10L, and TCL 10 5G.

The brand has teased that there is a foldable phone but The Verge and other tech sites report that this device is still in the prototype stage. This means it could take some time before the brand has it completely ready and released.

TCL is not a new brand, it is very popular for its affordable TVs. The brand is also behind other phones and products such as routers. The Verge reports this is just the start for the brand since the announcements are not done. The tech site was told they would provide more details at MWC 2020, which kicks off in late February.

The Verge also got some information on the phones that were confirmed. The tech site reports that the 10 Pro is the flagship/high-end smartphone of the three. The 10L is a low-end device likely with a much lower price tag than the Pro variant. The 10 5G could be one of the first phones to support 5G at less than $500.

The folding phone prototype is not ready to be a consumer product yet, according to The Verge. The brand has not given an exact release date, which makes sense since the phone is still said to be in the prototype stage.

The news that TCL is coming up with a foldable phone is quite interesting. The brand came out of nowhere with this one, kind of like when Royole announced the FlexPai last year. The phone appears to be far from ready but the information does mean that there will be more competitors later on.

Is 2020 the Year of Foldable Phones?

In 2019, the foldable phone race got off to a slow start. Royole came out of nowhere with the FlexPai in 2018 but giants such as Huawei and Samsung were forced to delay their devices in 2019. Just a few weeks back, Motorola finally announced the return of the Razr phone.

The legendary phone is now foldable and more affordable when compared to the Galaxy Fold and the Mate X. 2020 is set to be a big year for this tech since companies now seem to be fully prepared to release foldable devices.

Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors of a Xiaomi foldable phone. On top of that, there are also other options that will be available in the near future. One of the most interesting at the moment is the Escobar Fold 1. The foldable phone comes from the company of Pablo Escobar’s brother. The Fold 1 caught the attention of the tech community since it was announced with a price of $349. This is significantly lower than any other foldable phone that has been released or announced.

Do you have any TCL products? Are you waiting for any foldable phones?




