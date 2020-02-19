Apex Legends: Respawn Fixes Price On Event Charm, Refunds Confirmed

Apex Legends players can now purchase an event charm that launched with a pricing error in the game’s shop. A few hours ago, Respawn fixed the price of the Pathfinder Lovefinder gun charm, which is available in the game’s shop for a limited time.

The item was added to the shop but at a different price than what was first announced. The error brought up complaints and criticism against EA and Respawn. But Respawn later confirmed that the price had been changed and that refunds would be handed out.

In a recent tweet, the game developer confirmed that those who purchased the item at the higher price would receive a refund through AC (Apex Coins). The Lovefinder Charm is part of the cosmetics that the game released for Valentine’s Day.

Pricing Error

The charm features a Pathfinder with a Cupid theme. The item was announced with a price of 700 Apex Coins ($7). But it was added to the game’s shop for 1,100 Apex Coins ($11). Many players noticed the error and took social media to complain.

Apex Legends launched its Valentine’s Day event a few days before February 14. The event, which ends in a few hours, brought back Duos mode. It is the second time in recent months that the game brings back Duos. The second time took place last month during the Grand Soiree event, which featured Duos with only legendary/gold weapons. Players who log in during the event also receive an exclusive Valentine’s Day badge.

Purchase Window Has Been Extended

Apex has announced that the purchase window for the item has been extended by one day. The battle royale game usually ends events on Tuesdays but the pricing error has extended the sale for a short time.

It is not the first time that the companies are criticized over prices. Last year, there was lots of controversy during the Iron Crown Collection Event. During the limited time event, which brought the debut of the Solos mode for two weeks, players complained that the prices of the Apex Packs and exclusive items were very high. Some of the players then made calculations and found that they needed over $100 to unlock the Heirloom for one of the characters.

Apex staff took reddit to talk about the situation but it turned into a heated argument between both sides. Respawn’s CEO later apologized for the situation but explained that some of the community had crossed the line with some of the things they said. The situation from the Valentine’s Day event is different though, it all started due to an error that has now sent refunds to players that purchased at a higher price.

Season 4 Is Here

Earlier this month, Apex Legends entered Season 4. The new season has changed some of the locations in the World’s Edge map. It has also introduced a new Battle Pass with unlockable skins for Legends such as Caustic and Wraith. The battle royale game has also kicked off the season with a new Legend known as Revenant.



