Caviar Creates a Joker and Harley Quinn Galaxy Z Flip

Caviar is off to a fast start in 2020 with several creations that will catch the attention of those who have lots and lots of money to spend on a custom smartphone. Just a few weeks back, the luxury brand introduced a super expensive iPhone 11 inspired by the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck.

Now, the brand has announced a new design for those who are fans of Samsung smartphones and the DC universe. Caviar has created a Joker and Harley Quinn design for those interested in purchasing the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip.

Limited To 54 Pieces

The custom smartphones are far from affordable as the brand has announced both versions have a $5,210 price tag. Each character is featured on the back of the foldable phone.

Caviar has announced that the gold version of the phone is limited to 54 pieces, inspired by the number of playing cards in a deck. Caviar has also announced a few other versions, including one that features other characters and another that is known as Carbon Titanium.

The announcement from the brand came before the official launch from Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip had been rumored for months but Caviar went ahead and released a design before the phone was unveiled by the South Korean tech giant.

This is not the first time that Caviar releases a design before the phone is available. Last year, the company announced a Game of Thrones Samsung Galaxy Fold. The foldable phone had been unveiled by the company before that but the device was later delayed over a few issues with the technology.

Other Custom Phones

That didn’t stop Caviar from announcing the design of the Game of Thrones phone. The custom phone was inspired by the books of the popular series. The design makes the phone look like an actual book and features some of the places and logos from the series. The phone’s announcement came around the same time the series was coming to an end.

During 2019, the brand came up with some unique designs. One of the most expensive products customized by the brand happened to be a pair of Apple AirPods. The wireless earphones, which were wrapped in gold, came with a price of $67,000. Caviar said it would release just one unit of the Gold Apple AirPods.

The brand didn’t stop there, it later introduced iPhones with touches of gold and diamonds. Like most of their releases, the phones were limited and super pricey.

Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip a couple of days ago. The announcement was not exactly a surprise since the company was rumored to be working on a different foldable phone. The phone has a price of $1,380, which is a lot lower than the custom devices from Caviar.

The regular price of the Galaxy Z Flip also happens to be one of the lowest when it comes to the foldable phone category. Samsung’s foldable device will compete with the new Motorola Razr, which has a similar design. Motorola’s release has a price of $1,499.



