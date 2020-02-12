Dser Robot Vacuum Features Strong Suction & App Functionality

Robotic vacuum cleaners are all the rage these days, but there are several different brands and options on the market. So many options can make it hard to find the one that really works as advertised. As technology continues to improve for robotic vacuums, it’s only a matter of time before the upright vacuums become completely obsolete. We wanted to tell you about the Dser Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Through innovative technology, this is the best robotic vacuum to purchase for all of your cleaning needs.

Dser Robot Vacuum Makes Cleaning Any Surface a Breeze

One of the many benefits of the Dser Robot Vacuum Cleaner is that this vacuum will clean any surface quickly and easily. The suction power is pretty intense and it comes in at 1600Pa to give you the best performance in the quickest time. If you have a dog or cat, then you know how annoying pet hair can be and how difficult it can be to remove with certain vacuum cleaners. This vacuum will get that pet hair up quickly, whether it’s on the carpet or on the hardwood floors.

This vacuum also utilizes BoostGen Technology, which means that the vacuum can sense when there needs to be extra suctioning power. It will automatically increase that power within 1.5 seconds for deep cleaning. You don’t need to worry about this vacuum running out of room for all of the cleaning either. It features a 600ml dust box to store all of the pet hair and debris that is being cleaned up. That means you won’t need to sit there and empty the dustpan between rooms or between cleanings.

Dser Robot Vacuum Cleaner Offers App for Even More Functionality

The vacuum cleaner also comes with a Smart Control feature, which we’re in love with. This allows you to use a remote control or the app itself to control the vacuum. The “Dserlife” app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android. After downloading the app, you’ll have a ton of functionality right at your fingertips. You’ll be able to control the vacuum, including scheduling a time for the vacuum to run. There are different types of cleaning that the vacuum can perform through the app that make this such a great purchase. You can perform edge cleaning, spot cleaning, and even total auto cleaning.

If you use Google Home or Nest products, it’s also very easy to use this vacuum cleaner. All it takes is you downloading another app to connect it to the Dser app. It will work with Alexa and Google Assistant and related products. You only need to say one command to start the vacuum using those products. What we love is that it’s compatible with many smart devices you might have already. The app itself works on almost any smartphone running these days. You just need to have Android 4.4 or iOS 8 or higher in order to download and begin using the various features and functions found within the app.

Dser Robot Vacuum Cleaner Offers Advanced Features to Keep the Vacuum Safe

An issue some robotic vacuum cleaners have is that they don’t know where they are at and will run into things or roll off of surfaces and fall to the floor. The Dser Robot Vacuum offers a ton of advanced features to help protect the vacuum and keep it safe along with your furniture. The intelligent protection and anti-drop sensor technology allow this vacuum to detect surroundings. It won’t fall down the stairs or off of any surface due to the infrared sensors that are used in this vacuum.

This vacuum simply glides along the edges of surfaces so that it can clean as close to the edge as possible. It’s prevented from actually falling off the edge. Speaking more on the intelligent protection aspect, this vacuum also has a virtual wall barrier. We love this feature because it allows you to use the vacuum in specific areas only. The boundary strips are magnetic and it will prevent the vacuum from going into areas beyond designated zones.

Battery Life & Auto Charge Return Are Wonderful & Unique Features

What’s better than a vacuum cleaner that can also put itself away after it has been used or when it’s low on battery power? The battery is a 2600mAh lithium rechargeable battery, so you should get about 100 minutes of use if it’s fully charged. When the battery gets low, this vacuum will even return to the charging station automatically, which is really cool. It will head back to the charging dock once the battery reaches 20 percent, so no worries of the battery dying in the middle of a job.

We can’t say enough about how great this robotic vacuum cleaner is and it’s very quiet compared to several other types of robotic vacuum cleaners. It’s so convenient and easy to use and the app makes this vacuum even more useful and functional for all kinds of situations. Whether you have a big house or a small house, this vacuum has enough power to get the job done. It works to remove all kinds of debris, pet dander, dust, and anything else you can imagine to keep your house smelling and looking as clean as possible.



