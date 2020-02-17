Early Reviewers Are Finding Issues With Razr and Z Flip Screens

The Galaxy Z Flip and Razr are the latest devices in the foldable phone market. The two provide a somewhat affordable option for customers who don’t want to spend over $2,000 on a foldable phone. But the recently released phones are already having some issues.

Reports from early reviewers suggest that the screens on the two devices are fragile. It is not clear how big the issue is among the phones but some reviewers have noticed problems with the screens when not testing the phone.

Reviews, Issues, and More

YouTube channel JerryRigEverything posted his durability test with the Galaxy Z Flip and he found several things. Among those things was that the screen appeared to be a mix of plastic and glass, despite the company saying the phone has flexible glass. In his test, the screen starts seeing major scratches on level 3 and 4. The phone does survive his bend test.

Reports of issues on the new Motorola Razr are also surfacing. Ray Wong, a tech journalist for Input Mag, was surprised to find that the screen of the Razr phone he had was bubbling. He explained that the screen separated from the bottom and it created a giant horizontal air bubble.

The bubble appeared when he took a 45-minute train ride during which the device was in his pocket. A picture of the phone on Twitter shows the display peeling off from the device.

Not An Easy Start For Foldable Phones

The reports are not a huge surprise among the tech world since the technology has kicked off to mixed reviews and several issues. The Galaxy Z Flip and Razr are not the first to have issues with the screen and durability.

In early 2019, Samsung was getting ready to release the Galaxy Fold when early reviewers began reporting that their phones were having issues. The issues were enough for the company to delay the phone, which was scheduled to be released in the US on April 26.

The foldable phone was released in late 2019 with some changes and improvements to make sure it all went smoothly. The Galaxy Fold’s main competitor, the Mate X, was delayed shortly after, with reports saying the company was trying to avoid any problems with the release. Both are now available in many markets.

The Razr and Galaxy Z Flip

Several companies are expected to release their first foldable phones while others are said to be planning new variants. Foldable phones are still new in the industry so the folding technology has presented some problems early on.

The folding issues remain a challenge for phone companies around the world. The majority of the releases have either kicked off to mixed reviews or problems with the technology.

The Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip went on sale earlier this month. The Razr has a price of $1,499 while the Galaxy Z Flip, which launched on February 14, has a price of $1,380. The Razr is a Verizon exclusive while the Galaxy Z Flip is available through several mobile carriers and unlocked.



