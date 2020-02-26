Google Wants To Work With Huawei, Report Says

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is included in a US trade ban that prevents the company from doing business with US companies. The whole thing began back in May 2019 and has not changed, forcing US companies such as Google to stay away.

During the ban, Huawei has been forced to look for alternatives. Google, the company behind the popular Android operating system, no longer offers its popular apps on Huawei smartphones. The ban began last year so the smartphones without the apps are just a few at the moment.

The list of Huawei smartphones without the popular Google apps is set to grow. Huawei has already confirmed a major release without them and there is no indication that the ban will end in the near future.

Alternatives During the Ban

Huawei has made it clear it is working on alternatives to keep up in the smartphone market. But Google appears to have interest in working with Huawei in the near future. Android and Google Play VP Sameer Samat has told PDA via Finanzen that Google has applied to the US government so it can resume business with the smartphone company.

The Android and Google Play VP did not give details on when a decision will be made. Google is not the first to apply for permission to continue business. Android Authority reports that Microsoft has received permission to resume business. The approval allows the Chinese company to continue shipping Windows and other services from the company on its products.

An approval from the US government would allow Google and Huawei to work together. A Huawei official recently made some comments that made it seem like the company would go a different route but the smartphone giant later made other comments that left the door open for future business with the service.

No Gmail, YouTube, and Other Google Apps

Over the last few months, Huawei has made deals with companies and announced its own operating system. The operating system will reportedly be used for other products and will not appear in any smartphones this year.

Throughout the ban, the company has made several releases without the Google apps. The apps absent from the phones are the ones offered and created by Google, including Gmail and Google Maps.

The apps are found in pretty much every Android phone, forcing the company to rush and bring in alternatives to provide some solid options for its flagship devices. The first release without them was the Mate 30 lineup.

3 Major Releases Without the Apps

The Mate 30 smartphones were later followed by the release of the company’s first foldable phone, the Mate X. The P40 devices will be unveiled by the company next month and they have already confirmed the absence of Google apps. Reports say the company will instead include some of the most popular Android apps that are not part of Google services.

Huawei will likely make other big releases later this year but nothing will change between Google and the company until the US government responds to the application.



