Google Warns Huawei Owners On Manual App Installs

Search giant Google has warned people not to find alternative methods to install apps that are not part of their devices. The warning is for Huawei owners who do not have Google apps installed on their smartphones.

The latest releases from Huawei do not have any apps from Google. Popular apps such as YouTube, Google Maps, and Gmail are missing. But Android phones allow users to install apps from other sources, including unverified ones.

Google warns that manually installing apps from unverified sources is a high risk. The search giant says it is a high risk since the apps found online may have been tampered with.

Manual App Installs a High Risk

Manual app installs can be done with the majority of Android smartphones but users mostly download their apps through the Play Store and other app stores since they contain safe downloads.

Huawei users who have bought the latest devices from the company do not have access to Google apps over the US restrictions that date back to May 2019. Last year, the company was given an extension but that ran out and forced Huawei to leave out Google apps.

Huawei is currently on a trading restrictions list that restricts what kind of deals US companies can do with them. Google, which is behind the Android operating system, is a US company and that means it is restricted when it comes to doing business with Huawei.

The search giant said it released an official advice because they had continued to receive a number of questions involving new releases from Huawei. Several smartphones from the company have arrived without the apps or have been confirmed not to have them when they launch.

Mate 30 Was the First

The very first Huawei release not to have any Google apps was the Mate 30 lineup. The popular series of smartphones was forced to skip on popular apps such as YouTube and Google Maps. Nothing changed after the release so the company has made a few other releases like that.

The company’s first foldable phone, the Mate X, has reportedly left out the apps too. The device is currently available only in China but Huawei has confirmed it will arrive to some parts of Europe in the near future.

P40 Will Have No Google Apps

A few weeks back, the company revealed that its P40 smartphones would arrive without the apps. The P40 smartphones, which will be launched in March, will instead feature some popular pre-installed apps, according to reports.

Recent comments from a Huawei official made it seem like the company was done with the popular apps. But the company later clarified, leaving the door open if things were to change.

For now, Huawei has the P40 smartphones that will soon be announced without the apps. The company is said to have another major release later this year with the Mate X 2, which could end up launching without the apps as well. Huawei announced its own operating system last year but reports say the company will not have any smartphone releases with it this year. The operating system is rumored to be for other Huawei products.



