Huawei Mate 30 Pro Is Coming To The UK

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is said to be a really good smartphone but a lot of people don’t know about it or have even heard of it since its release has been limited.

The Mate 30 Pro debuted last year but the smartphone is mostly known for being one of the devices that lack Google Mobile Services. The Mate 30 lineup was actually the first of the company to not feature the popular Google apps.

YouTube and Other Apps Not Part of the Device

The lack of Google Mobile Services mean the smartphone does not have apps such as Google Maps, YouTube, and Gmail. These are common apps on Android smartphones and many people use them every day. But the smartphone lacks them due to the ban from the US government.

The ban and lack of services has limited the release of the smartphone. But the device is finally reaching other countries. Pocket-lint and other tech sites report that the device is coming to the UK.

Mate 30 Pro Comes With Watch GT 2 and Earphones

The release of the Mate 30 Pro in the UK is said to be happening on February 20. According to Pocket-lint, Carphone already has a form for people to register and show their interest in getting the smartphone.

The Mate 30 Pro is a pricey phone but it does include a few extras for those interested. Huawei is offering a free 46mm Watch GT 2 and a pair of wireless noise reduction earphones.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro has slowly made its way to other countries in recent weeks. Back in January, parts of Latin America got the news that the phone would be launched there. The phone was confirmed for countries such as Chile, Peru, and Mexico.

P40: No Google Services

Huawei had said the phone would be launched in the UK at some point. But there were some questions surrounding the smartphone due to the whole ban and situation involving the company.

Huawei has confirmed the releases without Google apps will continue in the near future. The company launched the foldable Mate X phone last year without the apps. The P40 lineup will arrive without the apps. The company has recently been working on alternatives to provide more apps for its customers. Reports recently said the company will pre-install the most popular apps on its smartphones, beginning with the P40. The P40 lineup will be launched next month.

The Door Is Open

Huawei recently made the news when a comment seemed to suggest the company was done working with Google apps. The company later made other comments, leaving the door open if the situation changed.

The lack of Google apps is certainly a disadvantage for the phone since there is no way to have them on the device. Tech sites report that the Carphone page states that the phone does not have Google services.

We will keep you updated when there is more info on the Mate 30 Pro. Do you use Google apps? Is the lack of Google apps a deal breaker for you? Let us know in the comments.



