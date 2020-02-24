Mayor Marty Walsh Asks Sony To Reconsider PAX East Decision

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has asked Sony to reconsider its decision on PAX East. Mr. Walsh wants the company to be at the event, which will begin on February 27. Boston Herald reports that Walsh wrote a letter to Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Shuhei Yoshida.

In the letter, the mayor mentions that while they understand their concerns for the health and safety of their workforce, they urge them to reconsider and to learn more about the realities of this global health issue.

Sony announced last week that it would not be at the event over coronavirus concerns. The company was expected to make a big appearance at the event, with rumors even bringing up that Sony would give more details on its upcoming console, the PlayStation 5.

Sony had cancelled another appearance before that and it was later reported that the company was also planning to skip on the Game Developers Conference. The GDC event has already lost several companies, including Facebook, which made its announcement right around the same time as Sony.

Just a few hours ago, it was announced that Kojima Productions had withdrawn from the event. Square Enix has confirmed its appearance but with one big change for the FF14 team, which will not be traveling to the event. Square Enix has confirmed it will go on with the rest of its plans at PAX East.

Coronavirus concerns have already led to the cancellation and delays for some events. MWC 2020, which was set to take place this month, saw several companies pull out over concerns.

LG became the first to withdraw from the big tech event. Several other companies quickly followed, including Sony, Amazon, and Ericsson. The cancellations put the event in doubt and organizers later decided it would not take place.

Companies such as LG and Ericsson have revealed they will hold events later this year to announce their products. Other companies have instead announced that they will make their announcements online.

MWC 2020 was expected to deliver big announcements from companies such as Sony, Samsung, and many others. But the concerns instead led to a cancellation that has reportedly left the city with millions of dollars in losses. Reports say Barcelona’s hotel industry has been one of the most impacted by the decision.

Sony’s decision on PAX East immediately drew a response from the Boston Mayor. He said he didn’t understand the decison, adding there was no threat of the virus in the city. According to Boston Herald, the mayor said to Sony in the letter that the risk of contracting the virus in Boston and Massachussetts remains extremely low.

On February 3, the first coronavirus case in Massachussetts was confirmed. The Massachussetts Department of Public Health confirmed that it came from a man returning to Boston from Wuhan, China, where most of the cases have been reported.

Health officials said the man, who attends UMass Boston, quickly looked for medical attention after returning to the US. The health department said at the time that it was monitoring the few people he came into contact with for symptoms and confirmed he was recovering at home. Rita Nieves, interim executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said in a statement at the time that the risk to the general public remains low.



