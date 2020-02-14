Motorola Razr vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Spec Comparison, Prices, and More

Over the last few months, more and more foldable phones have been announced or released. But there is a small section of foldable phones that feature a much different design, a clamshell design to be exact. Samsung and Motorola are currently the only two companies offering a foldable phone with that design. The Razr and Galaxy Z Flip are just about to be released but all the details have already been revealed. Here is a quick comparison between them for those who have not decided on which one to purchase:

Specs

The two foldable phones are bit behind when it comes to technology, with many of the components being from last year.

The Motorola Razr is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip features a Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Razr’s confirmation of a 710 processor was a bit of a disappointment for some since other foldable phone releases are using much more powerful processors.

The Razr has 128GB of storage along with 6GB of RAM and a 2,510 mAh battery. The battery is one of the biggest questions surrounding the phone and reviewers will likely put it to the test once the phone is officially released.

The Galaxy Z Flip has double the storage of the Razr with 256GB. On top of that, there is 8GB of RAM and a 3,300 mAh battery. Another thing that should be pointed out is that Samsung’s device runs Android 10, which is the most recent release from Google. The new Razr instead runs Android 9.0 Pie.

Price and Release

The Motorola Razr launched on February 6 after a brief delay over high demand. The foldable device was initially going to be released late December/early January but December went by and the company later revealed the news. The Galaxy Z Flip was just unveiled by Samsung and will start shipping on February 14.

There are some interesting things to point out when it comes to mobile carriers. The Motorola Razr has been announced as a Verizon exclusive. The Z Flip gives more options to customers since it will be released through AT&T, Sprint, or unlocked so it can be used for other companies.

When it comes to prices, the Samsung device is a bit cheaper. The Galaxy Z Flip has a price of $1,380 while the Motorola Razr costs $1,499. At the time of the Razr’s announcement, the phone was set to be the cheapest foldable phone out there but that quickly changed with the unveiling of the Z Flip.

Both options are still much cheaper than other foldable phones currently available. Samsung’s other foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, has a starting price of almost $2,000 while Huawei’s Mate X is sold in China for about $2,400.

The Best Purchase

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip appears to be the best purchase in paper. The phone has several things that make it a much more attractive option than the Razr, including the processor, storage, and the price, which is very important.

The phones are about to make their debuts so a nice option would to be wait until there is more info on the two. Early reviewers will for sure provide what there is to know about the two foldable phones.

What do you think about these two foldable phones? Are you waiting to purchase one? Let us know in the comments.



