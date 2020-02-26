PAX East 2020 Loses Two More

PAX East 2020 is just a day away from kicking off but the list of companies and studios making an appearance continues to drop. The event, which will take place in Boston, recently lost a tech giant and saw the changes from a game developer. In the last few hours, the news have gotten worse for the event.

CD Projekt Red and PUBG Corp. have both announced they will not be at the event. Stephanie Bayer, CD Projekt Red’s North American Head of Communications, revealed the news through a tweet. In the tweet, she mentions that she just found out that her team is cancelling their PAX East trip so she will not be at the event as previously planned.

GameSpot later reported that PUBG Corp. has canceled its appearance at the event. The gaming news site also reported that the studio will be skipping the GDC 2020 event, which has also lost some companies in the last few days.

PAX East will begin on Thursday, February 27, but the coronavirus concerns have decreased the list of companies appearing at the event. Last week, Sony announced that it was withdrawing from the event.

Sony previously cancelled its appearance at MWC 2020, which was later cancelled. The company was among the many that decided to reduce their presence or cancel everything.

PAX East has not been cancelled but it has seen some announcements over the last few days. Shortly after the announcement from Sony, Square Enix announced that its FF14 plans had changed. The team behind the game is said to be skipping the event. The game developer will have other events at PAX East. PC Gamer reports that Capcom has cancelled its appearance but will go ahead with its Monster Hunter event.

The cancellations have reportedly brought a response from the mayor of Boston. Yesterday, reports revealed that the mayor had sent a letter to a Sony executive asking for him to reconsider the decision.

Sony has been one of the companies to withdraw from almost every big event scheduled for February and March. The company was among the first to withdraw from MWC and it has continued with the cancellation of its PAX East and GDC appearances.

The Boston Herald said on Tuesday that the mayor told Sony in the letter that the risk of contracting the virus in Boston and Massachussetts remains extremely low. The first coronavirus case in Massachussetts was confirmed on February 3. The Massachussetts Department of Public Health revealed that the case comes from a man returning to Boston from Wuhan, China. At the time, the interim executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission said through a statement that the risk to the general public remains low.

The fears continue to grow as more cases are being reported out of China. The virus has seen a spread in parts of Europe. Yesterday, a hotel in Tenerife was placed in partial lockdown after it was confirmed that a couple had the virus.



