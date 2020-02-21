PAX East: Square Enix Reducing Presence Over Coronavirus

Japanese video game developer Square Enix will not be making a full appearance at the upcoming PAX East event. The company has confirmed that it is reducing its presence over coronavirus concerns.

The company said on the official Final Fantasy 14 website that it had decided to cancel the PAX East attendance of staff who would be coming from the Japan offices. Polygon reports that the cancellation means that Square Enix will not have the panel session “The Artwork of Final Fantasy 14: A Look Behind the Screen,” two developer signing sessions, and the Final Fantasy 14 fan event scheduled for Feb. 28.

Other FF14 Events Will Take Place

Square Enix has announced that it will still have a livestream from Japan on February 29. The livestream will be available through the Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel. Polygon reports that the game will still have a booth at the event. Other events related to the game will also be part of the show.

The announcement from Square Enix comes a day after Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to withdraw from the event. The tech giant explained that the decision had been made over coronavirus concerns. Sony has also withdrawn from the Game Developers Conference. Social media giant Facebook will also be skipping GDC.

The deadly virus has seen the majority of cases in China but tech companies are taking no risks. Earlier this month, several companies, including Sony, decided they would not be attending Mobile World Congress 2020.

Companies Withdraw From Events

MWC organizers initially planned to have the event but things changed with the cancellation of several companies. LG was one of the first to announce that it would not be at the event over coronavirus concerns. In the following days, Ericsson, Sony, Facebook, and Amazon were some of the companies that made the same decision.

The virus appeared in a city of China back in December but it has quickly spread to other areas. Thousands of cases have been reported in the country. A number of cases and a few deaths have also been reported outside of China.

Fears of global spread have forced many officials and event organizers to review the situation and cancel what they had planned. MWC 2020, which was scheduled to begin on February 24, was cancelled a few days ago.

MWC 2020 Leaves Big Losses, Reports Say

The event is big for the tech industry but the concerns forced organizers to cancel the 2020 edition. The cancellation has reportedly led to big losses for various sectors of Barcelona’s economy. The event was expected to bring in thousands of visitors from around the world.

The hotel industry and travel businesses are said to be the most affected, with reports saying that the losses are over $100 million. Several companies have announced that they will instead host separate events later this year. Others have confirmed that the announcements will be made online.

China has cancelled or postponed several events that were scheduled to take place soon. Others are in doubt since thousands of cases have been reported over the last few weeks.



