PlayStation Blog Reveals January's Top Downloads

By
Sean Farlow
-

PlayStation Blog has revealed the video games and downloadable content/expansions that were popular downloads on the PS Store during the month of January. The lists include some popular video games as well as some titles that were not top downloads in previous months. Here are the PS Store’s top downloads for the month of January:

PS4 Titles

1Grand Theft Auto V
2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
3DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
4The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
5STAR WARS Battlefront II
6Madden NFL 20
7Minecraft
8EA SPORTS UFC 3
9STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
10PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
11NBA 2K20
12God of War
13Need for Speed Heat
14TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
15Red Dead Redemption 2
16Rocket League
17RESIDENT EVIL 2
18The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
19Need for Speed Payback
20Marvel’s Spider-Man

 

The top download for PS4 in the month of January was GTA V. The title was released years ago but it remains extremely popular due to its many online modes and DLC. The game has also seen a price drop in recent months, making it a nice option for those who have never played it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in the top two and with rumors of a battle royale mode, it would not be surprising to see it in the top ten for February.

PS VR Titles

1Beat Saber
2SUPERHOT VR
3Job Simulator
4Arizona Sunshine
5Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
6Creed: Rise to Glory
7DOOM VFR
8The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
9Vacation Simulator
10Drunkn Bar Fight

 

The PS VR list for the month of January includes some titles that have been in the top ten before. Simulators were popular last month, with the third and ninth place in the list going to Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

Free-to-Play Titles

1Fortnite
2Darwin Project
3Cuisine Royale
4Apex Legends
5Brawlhalla
6Dauntless
7WARFRAME
8Paladins
9DC Universe Online
10H1Z1: Battle Royale

 

Fortnite, a popular video game on this list, was number one for the month of January. The top three was surprisingly joined by two less popular battle royale games, Darwin Project and Cuisine Royale. Darwin Project was released for the PS4 last month after debuting on PC and Xbox One a while back.


Apex Legends, which launched Season 4 earlier this month, ended at number four. Fifth place went to fighting game Brawlhalla. The list ends with H1Z1: Battle Royale, making it five battle royale games that were really popular during the month of January.

DLC/Expansions

1Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
2KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
3Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
4GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
5STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
6Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
7Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
8KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
9Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
10Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

 

Fortnite dominated the DLC and expansions category. The Epic Games hit title has been extremely popular in this category for a while now. For last month, the battle royale game took five places in the list. GTA Online, Destiny 2, KINGDOM HEARTS III, and STAR WARS Battlefront II also appear in the top ten.




Sean Farlow
Sean Farlow
University graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Big fan of sports teams from South FL.

