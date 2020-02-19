PlayStation Blog Reveals January’s Top Downloads

PlayStation Blog has revealed the video games and downloadable content/expansions that were popular downloads on the PS Store during the month of January. The lists include some popular video games as well as some titles that were not top downloads in previous months. Here are the PS Store’s top downloads for the month of January:

PS4 Titles

1 Grand Theft Auto V 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 5 STAR WARS Battlefront II 6 Madden NFL 20 7 Minecraft 8 EA SPORTS UFC 3 9 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 10 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 11 NBA 2K20 12 God of War 13 Need for Speed Heat 14 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE 15 Red Dead Redemption 2 16 Rocket League 17 RESIDENT EVIL 2 18 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition 19 Need for Speed Payback 20 Marvel’s Spider-Man

The top download for PS4 in the month of January was GTA V. The title was released years ago but it remains extremely popular due to its many online modes and DLC. The game has also seen a price drop in recent months, making it a nice option for those who have never played it. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in the top two and with rumors of a battle royale mode, it would not be surprising to see it in the top ten for February.

PS VR Titles

1 Beat Saber 2 SUPERHOT VR 3 Job Simulator 4 Arizona Sunshine 5 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality 6 Creed: Rise to Glory 7 DOOM VFR 8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 9 Vacation Simulator 10 Drunkn Bar Fight

The PS VR list for the month of January includes some titles that have been in the top ten before. Simulators were popular last month, with the third and ninth place in the list going to Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator.

Free-to-Play Titles

1 Fortnite 2 Darwin Project 3 Cuisine Royale 4 Apex Legends 5 Brawlhalla 6 Dauntless 7 WARFRAME 8 Paladins 9 DC Universe Online 10 H1Z1: Battle Royale

Fortnite, a popular video game on this list, was number one for the month of January. The top three was surprisingly joined by two less popular battle royale games, Darwin Project and Cuisine Royale. Darwin Project was released for the PS4 last month after debuting on PC and Xbox One a while back.

Apex Legends, which launched Season 4 earlier this month, ended at number four. Fifth place went to fighting game Brawlhalla. The list ends with H1Z1: Battle Royale, making it five battle royale games that were really popular during the month of January.

DLC/Expansions

1 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack 2 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind 3 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack 4 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack 5 STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade 6 Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack 7 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack 8 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video 9 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle 10 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Fortnite dominated the DLC and expansions category. The Epic Games hit title has been extremely popular in this category for a while now. For last month, the battle royale game took five places in the list. GTA Online, Destiny 2, KINGDOM HEARTS III, and STAR WARS Battlefront II also appear in the top ten.



