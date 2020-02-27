PlayStation Player Celebration: Stages, Rewards and More

On February 18, Sony dropped the big news that it was going to hold another event for PlayStation users. The announcement came shortly after the other events and free rewards from Sony. The latest event is a bit different from the rest but it is not difficult to sign up and participate. Here is everything you need to know about the PlayStation Player Celebration event:

Sign-ups for the event began back on February 18, the day the event was announced. Sony posted the instructions on how to sign-up, which only takes a few seconds. After that, players simply need to get on and play some video games. Players have to do nothing else to participate for the rewards.

Event Began On Feb. 24

Stage One of the event began back on February 24. During this stage, contestants are required to play 125,000 titles and unlock half a million trophies while doing that. The requirements sound very difficult but PlayStation does have millions of users around the world and many of them likely heard of the event through news sites or the official site.

If the players reach the goal of 125,000 games and 500,000 trophies, they will all unlock a PS4 theme as well as a PSN avatar. The contest has two more stages, which get a lot more difficult.

Stage Two and Three

Stage Two requires players to play a whopping 375,000 titles and unlock 1.5 million trophies during that period. If reached, the participants unlock five exclusive PSN avatars.

Stage Three is more of the same but with even higher requirements for players. This time, players will need to play a jaw dropping 675,000 games and unlock 2.7 million trophies. The reward for reaching this goal is a dynamic PS4 theme that features some of the console’s exclusive games.

Different Contest Next Month

Sony is not done there, they are holding another contest next month. The contest does not have stages like the current one but it does require the sign-up from the PlayStation Player Celebration event that started three days ago.

The sign-up for the contest begins on March 17. In this one, PS users will be in the mix for several prizes. The prizes for this contest include:

A real-life PlayStation Platinum Trophy. The trophy that you get after completing a game 100 percent. This one is a real-life version so it is a nice item for PS fans to have.

Voucher codes for different PS4 games.

PlayStation Store voucher.

Recent Events and Rewards

Sony has kept PlayStation users very happy over the last few months. Not too long ago, it gave out some good looking themes for upcoming releases, including The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. Both themes were available for free by simply using a code through the PS Store.

Back in January, Sony held another cool event for those who wanted to get more details on their gaming sessions in 2019. The 2019 PlayStation Wrap-Up, which was available for all PS users through the official website, showed all kinds of stats from last year. All users needed to do was login and see all the stats, which included hours played and the most played titles for each genre. Participants were given a PS4 theme as well as several exclusive PSN avatars.



