Respawn Announces New Event For Apex Legends, Changes To Heirloom Sets

Respawn Entertainment and EA have a new Apex Legends event coming up. The System Override Collection event will begin on March 3 alongside a new LTM called Deja Loot. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming event and the changes that the game developer has planned:

Deja Loot LTM

The Deja Loot LTM does not step away from the battle royale formula. It is pretty much a similar mode to regular with the only major differences being that the loot will respawn at the same location. The ring location will change daily, which makes things a little less predictable.

The limited time mode will be featured on World’s Edge for the first week. On the second week, it will move to Kings Canyon, which will be returning after being featured in the game last weekend.

The mode is also introducing a brand new shield known as Evo Shield. The new shield has the ability to grow stronger as players inflict more damage to their opponents. The shield will only be available through that mode, but Respawn have said they will be monitoring the action.

System Override Collection

The System Override Collection event will also bring 24 cosmetics. The items will be available through the Apex Packs for that collection. In the trailer, we can see several of the skins that will likely be part of the event. Some of the Legends seen in the trailer are Bangalore, Mirage, and Caustic. It was also revealed that Octane will be getting a Heirloom. This comes just days after the launch of the Octane Edition, which brings a new skin.

Octane is now the fifth Legend to have a Heirloom. The four others are Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, and Bloodhound. The Heirloom is unlocked for free for those who unlock the 24 items through the packs of the System Override Collection event.

Changes To the Heirloom Sets

Speaking of Heirlooms, a developer at Respawn has reportedly confirmed that the company is changing up how players unlock the Heirloom sets. Instead of a Heirloom set dropping randomly, players will now receive Heirloom Shards. The Heirloom Shards can then be used to purchase the Heirloom they want.

This is a big change since the current system is pretty much about luck. Players have a one in 500 chance of unlocking a Heirloom. The unlock is random, which means they can get any of the four available. It was also revealed that the existing progress towards the 500 Apex Packs will carry over with the change.

Octane will have his Heirloom in a few days, which means lucky players will have one more option to choose from. Heirlooms continue to be extremely rare since they usually require all the items from an event or the opening of many Apex Packs. At least players will now be able to choose what they want when they get their Heirloom Shards.

Apex Legends launched Season 4 on February 4. The event is the second of the season but this one is far bigger than the Valentine’s Day event, which only featured a few cosmetics and Duos mode.



