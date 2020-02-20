Respawn Announces Return of Popular Map

The official Apex Legends Twitter account has revealed some big news for the battle royale game. Starting tomorrow through February 24, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. This means that the battle royale game will have two maps available for a limited time.

The post specifically mentions Season 1 Kings Canyon, which means that the map will be the same one that we saw during that season. Apex Legends featured the Kings Canyon map for two seasons before moving on to World’s Edge in Season 3.

Season 2 and Season 1 had the same map but there were some key changes throughout those two. Season 2 saw the introduction of The Cage location and later the lab for the Wraith event. Octane also got his own location at the end of that season.

This is not the first time that the map returns to the popular battle royale game. Last year, the map returned as part of the Fight or Fright Halloween event. The map was only available for that mode and it was at night time. The night time version of the map returned last month during the Grand Soiree event. During the event, the game featured seven limited time modes and one of them was the return of the map.

The return of the map this month had already been rumored a few days before. The post from Apex Legends now confirms that players will have two options when it comes to playing the battle royale game.

Respawn has not given any details on what it plans to do with the map in future seasons. But the game developer confirmed before the launch of Season 4 that Kings Canyon would be available in late March as part of Ranked mode. During the livestream, the Apex staff confirmed that there would be a split in the season, resetting everything in Ranked for the return of the map.

The second map, World’s Edge, debuted with the launch of Season 3. The map is totally different from Kings Canyon but some players have not forgotten about the first one, which some believe plays better.

It will actually be the first time that Kings Canyon returns in day time. The two previous returns have featured the map at night time. The most recent return had some of the locations from Season 2, including The Cage, but did not have the Wraith lab and the Octane spot.

Apex Legends has been all about returns of fan favorites in recent months. The battle royale game brought back Duos mode during the Grand Soiree event and did the same for Valentine’s Day.

As for Solos, the game has only featured that mode once and it is unclear if it will return in future seasons. That hasn’t stopped players from constantly requesting on social media for Solos and Duos modes to be permanent. Respawn appears to be sticking to the three-player squads formula for now.

What do you think about the return? Which map do you like more, World’s Edge or Kings Canyon? Let us know in the comments.



