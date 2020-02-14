Under $1,500: The Somewhat Affordable Foldable Phones Coming Soon

The world of foldable phones is currently very pricey, the majority of the phones go for more than $1,000. But over the last few weeks, smartphone companies have turned their attention to the affordable category. The devices remain very expensive when compared to a midrange smartphone but the prices are slowly dropping. Here are four somewhat affordable phones that will be released very soon:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip ($1,380)

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy Z Flip, a nice alternative for those who don’t want to spend nearly $2,000 on a Galaxy Fold. The two Samsung foldable devices are quite different, with the Galaxy Z Flip featuring a clamshell design.

The Galaxy Z Flip was in the rumors for months and it has finally been unveiled. The phone looks quite interesting and should be strong competition for the new Motorola Razr, which also features a similar design. Here are some of the specs for this phone:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

256GB of storage. 8GB RAM.

3,300 mAh battery.

Motorola Razr ($1,499)

The Motorola Razr was announced a couple of months ago and later delayed over high demand. The foldable phone was among the most affordable when it was announced last year but that has changed with the announcements of the Galaxy Z Flip and Escobar Fold 1. Here are the Motorola Razr specs:

Processor: Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710.

RAM: 6GB.

Storage: 128GB.

Display: 6.2 inches.

Camera: 16 MP.

Battery: Non-removable 2510 mAh battery + Fast battery charging 15W.

The Motorola Razr is an interesting phone but with the announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip, some will have a tough time deciding. The Razr doesn’t have the best processor and it lacks some of the top features we see on phones priced over $1,000 such as wireless charging and 5G support.

Escobar Fold 1 ($349)

The Escobar Fold 1 came out of nowhere but the device has made some noise over its price. The foldable phone is priced at $349, which is way less than any other foldable phone out there. The second cheapest foldable phone is the FlexPai and that starts at $1,300.

The Fold 1 has been compared to the FlexPai since it has almost the same design and some of the specs. Here are some of its specs:

6GB RAM.

128GB storage.

4,000 mAh battery.

16MP and 20MP dual cameras.

Royole FlexPai 2 ($1,300 – $1,500)

Royole announced a few days ago that it would not be making an appearance at MWC 2020. The tech event was later cancelled due to coronavirus fears but the company has revealed it will launch the phone this month.

In 2018, Royole became the first company to announce a foldable phone. The FlexPai was announced with a starting price of $1,300. The second version of the FlexPai is expected to keep a similar price.

FlexPai specs:

7.8-inch display.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

6GB/8GB RAM.

Cameras of 16MP and 20MP.

Android 9.0 Pie.

Several companies have confirmed their plans of a foldable phone but these are the cheapest devices so far. We’ll keep you updated when more are announced.



