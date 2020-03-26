Huawei Launches the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+ Smartphones

Huawei has unveiled three new flagship smartphones today, the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+ smartphones. The three are equipped with some of the best specs in the market but they are missing something when compared to other Android smartphones. We’ll get into that in just a second.

The P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ all have their differences. The P40 features a 6.1-inch display while the two Pro variants have a 6.58-inch display. The phones are powered by the Kirin 990 processor and they work on 5G networks. It was previously rumored that the company would release LTE versions of some of the devices but there are no clear details on that just yet.

Cameras, Release, Prices and Variants

The top variant, the P40 Pro+, is big on the camera department. The device has four different camera modules. There is a 40MP ultra wide, a 50MP ultra vision wide, and a few others that make this phone stand out on the camera department.

The P40 Pro has a quad camera while the P40 has a triple camera on the back. All three phones have cameras that have been co-engineered with Leica, which has worked on the cameras of many other Huawei smartphones in the past.

TechCrunch reports that the P40 will be available in Europe on April 7. The phone will have a price of 799 euros for the 8GB/128GB variant. The P40 Pro will cost 999 euros for the variant with 8GB/256GB. That phone will also be available on the same day as the P40. The P40 Pro+ will have a price of 1,399 euros for the 8GB/512GB version. The device will be available in June.

No Apps Such as YouTube or Play Store

The big difference between the latest Huawei smartphones and other Android smartphones is the apps. The new Huawei smartphones do not have Google services, which means the devices do not have apps from Google. Gmail, YouTube, and Play Store are among the apps not included with the phones.

This is nothing new for Huawei smartphones since the US introduced trade restrictions back in May 2019. The restrictions prevent the company from doing any business with US companies. Google is a US company, which means it cannot have its services on Huawei devices.

Mate 30, Mate X, and Others Arrive Without Google Apps

The P40 phones are among the major releases from Huawei that have launched without the Google apps. The first series to do that was the Mate 30, which launched last year with great specs but no Google services. The confirmation of the P40 devices without the apps is no surprise since the company had said months ago that there would not be Google services.

The absence of the apps has continued with other releases, including the Mate X and Mate Xs. Reports say Google is interested in working with Huawei but the decision has to be made by the US government, which is in charge of approving any licenses.

What do you think about the new Huawei devices? Is the absence of Google apps a deal breaker for you? Let us know in the comments.



