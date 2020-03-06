Huawei Mate X vs. Mate Xs – Specs Comparison, Changes, and More

Huawei now has two foldable phones in the market, the Mate X and Mate Xs. The upgrade comes just a few months after the big release of the Mate X. Both phones are currently available only in China but those looking to buy the devices should know that there are a couple of changes between them. Here is a quick specs comparison, the differences, prices, and more on Huawei’s two foldable devices:

Specifications

Mate X

Display type: OLED.

Mate X size:

Unfolded: 8 inches. Folded: 6.6 inches for front panel, 6.38 inches for back panel. Resolution:

Unfolded: 2480 x 2200. Folded: 2480 x 1148 for front panel, 2480 x 892 for back panel. Operating System: EMUI 9.1.1

8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

NM card: support up to 256 GB.

NM card: support up to 256 GB. HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor.

Leica Quad Camera:

40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture,OIS), HUAWEI Time-of-Flight(TOF) Camera. 4500 mAh non-removable battery. 55 W HUAWEI SuperCharge support.

Mate Xs

Display size:

Unfolded: 8 inches. Folded: Main screen: 6.6 inches. Secondary screen: 6.38 inches. Display type: OLED.

Resolution:

Unfolded: 2480 x 2200. Folded: Main screen: 2480 x 1148. Secondary screen: 2480 x 892. HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor.

Operating System: EMUI 10.0.1

8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

External Memory Support:

NM SD Card, up to 256 GB.

NM SD Card, up to 256 GB. Leica Quad Camera:

40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), HUAWEI Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera. 4500 mAh non-removable battery. 55 W HUAWEI SuperCharge support.

What’s New

Huawei announced the Mate Xs as an upgrade version, which means it has just a few improvements over the 2019 release. The devices are almost the same but there is one major difference on the specs.

The Mate X is powered by a Kirin 980 processor while the Mate Xs features a Kirin 990 5G processor. Everything from the RAM and camera remain pretty much the same between the two devices.

The second change between the Mate X and Mate Xs is that the upgrade has an improved cooling system that allows it to remain at full throttle.

Reports say the new release has pretty much the same price as the Mate X, which launched in China in late 2019 with a price around $2,400. The Mate X debuted as the most expensive foldable phone and that title now goes to the new Huawei release.

The same price for the Mate Xs means that the first release will likely see a price drop in the future. There isn’t an update on that but upgrades usually lead to lower prices for the original releases.

The new version is only available in China, just like the first release. Huawei has said in the past that the first release will make its way to Europe. Reports have put the first quarter of the year as the release date of the Mate X in Europe.

Gone In Seconds

The Mate Xs reportedly went on sale in China recently and it was all over in a matter of seconds. The company did not say how many units it sold during the first sale but tech sites report that the company is planning to hold a second sale in just a few days.

The Mate X sold out quickly early on and it appears that the Mate Xs will be a hot seller too. We’ll keep you updated when there is more info on these two Huawei devices.



