Huawei Mate Xs Sale Ends Quick

Huawei has introduced the updated Mate Xs and well, things went quite well for the company during the first sale. The Mate Xs went on sale in China and the devices were gone in a matter of seconds.

This is not the first time that the company experiences a quick sale with a new release. The first Mate X sales went just like the one held recently. Huawei is already planning to hold a new sale on March 8. That is in three days so the company is wasting no time in offering more units.

GSMArena reports that the company did not reveal how many units it sold, but according to previous numbers, it managed to sell about 100,000 units per month in China. The Mate X and Xs are only available in China. But that hasn’t stopped the company from selling units at a quick pace. The numbers will likely be around the same for the upgraded version since Huawei has kept the same price.

Here is a quick spec comparison between the two Huawei foldable phones:

Mate X (2019)

Display type:

OLED.

Mate X size:

Unfolded: 8 inches.

Folded: 6.6 inches for front panel, 6.38 inches for back panel.

Resolution:

Unfolded: 2480 x 2200.

Folded: 2480 x 1148 for front panel, 2480 x 892 for back panel.

OS: EMUI 9.1.1

8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

NM card: support up to 256 GB.

HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor.

Leica Quad Camera:

40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture,OIS), HUAWEI Time-of-Flight(TOF) Camera.

4500 mAh non-removable battery. 55 W HUAWEI SuperCharge support.

Mate Xs (2020)

Display size:

Unfolded: 8 inches.

Folded:

Main screen: 6.6 inches.

Secondary screen: 6.38 inches.

Display type:

OLED.

Resolution:

Unfolded: 2480 x 2200.

Folded:

Main screen: 2480 x 1148.

Secondary screen: 2480 x 892.

HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor. This is one of the few changes between the Mate X and Mate Xs.

OS: EMUI 10.0.1

8 GB RAM + 512 GB ROM.

External Memory Support:

NM SD Card, up to 256 GB.

Leica Quad Camera:

40 MP (Wide Angle Lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra Wide Angle Lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (Telephoto, f/2.4 aperture, OIS), HUAWEI Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera.

4500 mAh non-removable battery. 55 W HUAWEI SuperCharge support.

Where Will It Be Released?

The Mate Xs was just released in China and we really have no details on when the device will be available in other markets. The Mate X, released late last year, was also only available in China.

Huawei said a couple of months ago that it does plan to bring the Mate X to Europe. The company mentioned the Mate X, suggesting that the upgraded version will not launch there yet. At the time, it was reported that the Europe launch would happen in the first quarter of 2020.

The Mate X and Mate Xs both debuted in China with a price of around $2,400. This makes them the most expensive foldable devices right now but the first has received solid reviews. The price will likely remain around the same when it is released in Europe and other markets.



