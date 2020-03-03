PlayStation Player Celebration Gives Out First Reward

The PlayStation Player Celebration, which began a couple of weeks ago, has started handing out its rewards. A few days ago, PlayStation announced that the first goal of the contest had been reached. It was revealed at the time that the first reward would come through a system notificiation this week.

PS users started receiving the notification late Monday. The notification informs the user about the reward and how to redeem it. All users have to do is follow the steps through the notification which automatically puts a code in the PS Store for the downloads.

There are two rewards for the first stage of the contest, a PS4 theme and an avatar. Both rewards have a PS theme with the avatar featuring the famous triangle, circle, square and X buttons. The theme has the same logo in the background.

What’s The Contest About?

On February 18, Sony announced that it would be holding a contest for all PS users who sign up. Sign-ups began that same day and Sony announced there would be another contest in March.

Stage one of the contest began back on February 24 but it didn’t take long for PS users to reach the first goal. The first stage required players to play 125,000 titles and unlock 500,000 trophies. The PlayStation account tweeted a few days ago that the first goal had been reached.

The two other stages are more of the same but the numbers get a lot higher. For the second stage, players will have to play 375,000 video games and unlock a whopping 1.5 million trophies. If the goal is reached, players will unlock five exclusive PlayStation avatars.

Stage three takes things to another level. For this one, players will have to play 675,000 games and unlock 2.7 million trophies. The reward for this stage is a PS4 theme that shows some of the console’s exclusive titles.

PS users reached the first goal quite fast so it would not be surprising to see the second goal completed in a few days. PlayStation will likely give more updates on the contest as the goal gets closer.

Different Contest This Month

Sony announced with the PlayStation Player Celebration reveal that there would be another contest in the month of March. This contest is much different than what is currently going on.

The contest does not have stages but does require the sign-up from the PlayStation Player Celebration that began in late February. Sign-ups for the contest start on March 17. There are really no requirements for this one. Players will be competing for three prizes, including a real-life PlayStation Platinum Trophy.

Over the last few months, Sony has held several events and given out free rewards for PS users. A few weeks back, Sony gave out free themes for two very anticipated titles, the Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

During the month of January and part of February, Sony held an event for those who wanted to get more details on their 2019 games. This year’s PlayStation Wrap-Up, which was available for all PlayStation users, revealed all kinds of interesting details for PS members, including their favorite genre of games and time played. Participants received a free PS4 theme as well as several avatars created for each genre of video games.



