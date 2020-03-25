PS Plus Free Games For April Have Leaked

April is six days away but the PlayStation Plus free games for next month have already leaked. The two free games for April are a nice offering since they are both really good. Here are the two games that PS users will be able to download soon:

One of the games is Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, which was released back in 2016. The adventure title from Naughty Dog follows the story of Nathan Drake and his group of treasure hunters.

The game features a great story, just like the previous releases in the series. But Uncharted 4 also features a multiplayer for those who like to play against other people. The release comes at a perfect time since the world going through difficult times and people have to stay at home.

The release also happens to come just months after PS Plus had another free Uncharted release. Back in January, the subscription service offered Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection. The title offers all three games in the series.

The collection titles only include the single player story. There is no multiplayer like the PS3 releases but the three are still worth playing since Naughty Dog has provided a great story in all of them.

The collection features hours and hours of single player story so if you have added this to the Library and have not played it, this is the right time since you will be able to follow up with Uncharted 4, which is the last part of the story involving Nathan Drake and his group.

Uncharted 4 also has a DLC involving another character but that appears to not be part of the PS Plus offering for the month of April.

The second game for PS Plus April is Dirt Rally 2.0, which was released in early 2019. The video game developed and published by Codemasters focuses on the rally championships. It is the seventh title in the Dirt series, which is popular for bringing the challenging but fun experience of rally racing.

The PlayStation 4 does not have a big lineup when it comes to racing games so this is a nice offering. Rally racing doesn’t have much games outside of the Dirt and WRC series, so this is a great one for fans of the motorsport.

Sony has not confirmed the free games for April but the information comes after a trailer was posted early. Reports say the trailer has now been made private but will be posted again soon.

The free games for the month of March will likely be available for a few more days. This month’s lineup is quite good since it offers two solid video games, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. If you haven’t downloaded them, you can always add the two video games to the Library so you can play them later. The two games for this month don’t take up much storage so this is good news for those who don’t have much room in their consoles.

We’ll keep you updated when there is more news on the PS Plus free games for the month of April.



