Respawn Says Forge Was a Concept To Misdirect Data Miners

Battle royale games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends constantly see their upcoming events, characters and cosmetics leak days or even weeks before they arrive. The leaks for the two games have not come to an end but Respawn had an idea to bamboozle data miners for at least one season.

Before the launch of Season 4, the Respawn team held a livestream and confirmed a new Legend. The announcement brought a totally different character than what had been rumored. It seemed like Respawn was saving the rumored character for another season or had simply scrapped the idea of bringing him to the Apex games.

Just An Idea To Misdirect Data Miners

It turns out Forge was never coming to the game. In an interview with Dot eSports, Respawn Design Director, Jason McCord, explained that the character was brought up by designer Rayme Vinson, who thought of misdirecting data miners after they leaked the character Revenant months before.

McCord explained that they actually leaked fake concept art and details of Forge in the patches. The Forge character was announced during the livestream but later eliminated during one of the trailers. The character that eliminated Forge was the character who had been leaked months before, Revenant.

The discoveries involving Forge seemed to cause a distraction before the launch of Season 4. The plan by Respawn seemed to have worked perfectly as many started believing that it was Forge and not Revenant who would be part of the game.

Forge Not Coming Back At All?

McCord also shut down the idea that Forge is somehow alive and planning to make his debut in the game. The Respawn official confirmed that Forge is super dead, adding that the team didn’t actually made a model or kit for him. Forge was only seen in images and the trailer in which he was eliminated by Revenant.

During the end of Season 3, the team even built a story around the upcoming character. After the shocking trailer in which he was eliminated, players could find the area where the interview took place. The area was previously set up for the interview with chairs, decoration plants, and a background. After the trailer, a Forge deathbox appeared on the destroyed interview set. Opening the deathbox earned players an exclusive Forge weapon charm.

Season 4 Now Available

Season 4 kicked off in early February with the introduction of Revenant as the new Legend. His appearance has sparked rumors that there will be characters looking to get revenge. One of them was Forge but with the comments from the Respawn official, it appears that we won’t see him in the game.

Season 5 is still over two months away but Respawn has recently kept the game fresh by introducing new events. Speaking of events, Apex Legends is currently holding the System Override Collection event, which features the Deja Loot mode as well as 24 new cosmetics that players can purchase.

What do you think about this? Were you hoping to see Forge on the game? Let us know in the comments.



