Twitter User Claims MW2 Remastered Is Coming This Year

In recent years, there have been multiple rumors on the return of a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a remastered version, kind of like we saw a few years back with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered.

Activision has continued the yearly Call of Duty releases, most recently with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. A new Call of Duty is rumored for 2020 but it may not end up being a new project. It could turn out to be the remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

Battle Royale Mode Coming Up? Release This Month?

The interesting rumor comes from Twitter user Okami, who according to Game Rant has leaked other stuff about the series in the past, including the Gunfight Beta before it was officially confirmed.

A battle royale mode is also rumored to be in the mix for the latest Call of Duty game. That announcement could arrive with the news that there will be a remastered version of the famous game, which came during the PS3 and Xbox 360 era.

Okami claims Warzone, the rumored battle royale mode, will release on March 10 and that a trailer could come on March 6 or March 9. March 6 is nearly over so it appears that the next rumored trailer date is March 9.

Separate From the Current COD Title

He also claims that the battle royale mode will be a free-to-play, separate from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. A separate free-to-play makes sense as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and a few other battle royale games have had success with the formula, making most of their money through microtransactions and exclusive editions. We will soon know what Activision is planning to do since the battle royale launch appears to be almost here.

It is interesting that Activision is once again trying to go with a remaster. A few years ago, we saw them release the remastered version of COD4 alongside Infinite Warfare. The launch was a bit criticized by some of the community since the remastered game was tied to the purchase of Infinite Warfare.

Recent Reboot of the Series

A new COD game along with Modern Warfare 2 Remastered can still happen but there isn’t much rumors of a brand new game at the moment. The rumors are also interesting when looking at the fact that the latest Call of Duty release is a reboot of the Modern Warfare series.

An MW2 Remastered has been rumored for quite some time but COD4 remains the only one that has returned to current consoles. This all could be just a release to refresh people about what happened in the MW2 release, which came two years after COD4. MW2 is a fan favorite and many would for sure like going back to the game and its campaign and multiplayer. Maybe there will be a Modern Warfare 2 reboot next year?

These are all just rumors for now so we will have to wait for Activision or the studios involved to confirm what their plans are for this year.



