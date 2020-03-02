WWE WrestleMania 36 – Match Card So Far

WWE WrestleMania 36 is a little over a month away and several matches have already been confirmed. The most recent additions have come through a PPV and episodes of SmackDown and Raw. Here are the five matches that have been confirmed so far:

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship was the first match confirmed for WM 36. The match was confirmed after Drew McIntyre said during an episode of Raw that he was going to challenge Lesnar. Drew McIntyre won this year’s Royal Rumble, giving him an opportunity for a title match at WM against any of the champions. Lesnar competed in this year’s Royal Rumble match, eliminating several superstars before being surprised by Drew McIntyre, who outlasted the rest of the participants for the win.

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

The big surprise of the match card is now Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns. Goldberg went up against ”The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown and won the match, making him the new WWE Universal Champion. Recent leaks had Bray Wyatt facing Roman Reigns at WM 36. But there is now a change, with Goldberg getting a challenge from Roman Reigns.

Goldberg was the WWE Universal Champion a while back before losing the title to Lesnar. Roman Reigns has also been the WWE Universal Champion in the past so this is an interesting match that WWE has set up. Bray Wyatt appears to be leaving his rematch for some other time since he already has a match at WM 36.

John Cena vs. ”The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

John Cena has returned to WWE after some time away from the ring. The return saw him come to the ring and give a few words to the WWE universe. The best part took place as he was about to leave the stage, with Bray Wyatt coming out and not saying a word. He instead pointed to the WM 36 sign and the match between the two was later confirmed. This is the second time that John Cena and Bray Wyatt will meet at WM. The first was back in WM 30, where John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt’s rematch for the title could come some time after WM 36 since Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg has already been set.

Becky Lynch vs. Winner of Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch does not have an opponent for WrestleMania at the moment. That will be decided between the six women that will be part of the Elimination Chamber match. Last year’s main event match at WM featured Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. Charlotte is on SmackDown and already has her match while Ronda Rousey has not returned since that match.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair will face each other for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at WM 36. Charlotte won this year’s Royal Rumble match and later said she had defeated the women’s champions of both brands. She was then interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who said she was up for a challenge. Charlotte did not make a decision there but later accepted by attacking Ripley after she retained her title at TakeOver: Portland.