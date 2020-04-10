All Free: Every Title That’s Available On PS Plus, Epic Games Store, And Games With Gold

Free video games is always a good thing and the month of April does not disappoint for subscription services and stores. PlayStation Plus, Games with Gold, and the Epic Games Store all have some free options to keep us entertained while we stay at home. Here are all the free titles for the three:

PlayStation Plus (Now Available)

PlayStation Plus has two games worth downloading for this month. The big game for the month of April is Uncharted 4, which is a PS exclusive. The Naughty Dog title follows Nathan Drake in a new journey. The game features an interesting campaign but there is also multiplayer and survival mode for those who like a tougher challenge. Uncharted 4 also comes a few months after the service offered the Uncharted collection, which contains all three games that were originally released on the PS3 and later remastered for the PS4. If you haven’t played the collection yet, then you have a lot of entertainment for this month.

The second game available through PS Plus is Dirt Rally 2.0, which was released last year. This is an interesting choice by PlayStation since it is rare to see racing games available through the service. The PS4 also happens to lack a bit when it comes to racing games so this is a nice option for those who want to try something other than the usual racing game.

Xbox Games with Gold (Two Available, More Next Week)

The Games with Gold lineup is loaded with solid titles for the month of April. On April 1, the service began offering Project CARS 2. On April 16, the Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle will join the lineup. On the Xbox 360 side, two games are also available for free. The HD remaster of the original Xbox game Fable Anniversary is available now. On April 16, Toybox Turbos will be available for free. Both Xbox 360 games can be played on Xbox One through the backwards compatibility feature.

Project CARS 2 is one of the solid options here since the game is one of the best in its genre. Project CARS 2 was released back in 2017, two years after the debut of Project CARS.

Epic Games Store (Starting Next Week)

Starting next week, Just Cause 4 and Wheels of Aurelia will be free. The offer will be available from April 16 – 23.

Just Cause 4 was released less than two years ago and is a great option for those who are into action adventure games. The fourth game in the series has received solid reviews. Just Cause 4 also joined PS Now for the month of April so if you have that service, you can also check out the game through there.

Wheels of Aurelia will also be available for free for a week. The visual novel and adventure title that was developed and published by Santa Ragione was released back in late 2016.

All the games posted here are available or will be available for free in a few days. We’ll keep you updated if there are any other free options out there.



