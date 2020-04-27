Apex Legends Season 5 – New Release Date and More

Season 5 of battle royale game Apex Legends was scheduled to go live on May 5. But a couple of days ago, Respawn Entertainment dropped the news that the new season would now be launching a week later on May 12.

Season 4 Extended For a Week

The short delay means that players will have one more week to complete the battle pass, which offers up to 110 levels. But those who were waiting for the new season to start since they have everything done should know that the game developer has also announced a limited time mode.

The limited time mode is said to be coming on Tuesday, giving players something to check out while they wait for Season 5.Earlier this month, the game featured a new event but it did not introduce a limited time mode. The game developer instead went for a new location where players can fight creatures known as Prowlers to earn some extra loot.

Season 5: New Legend, Changes, and More

Season 5 is less than three weeks away but devs have already hinted at some of the changes that we will probably see. One of the changes hinted was a reconnect feature, which has been heavily requested by players since the start of Ranked.

Apex Ranked has been around since Season 2 but the competitive mode has had some issues along the way, especially with random disconnections. The reconnect feature was recently hinted by a dev, who responded to a tweet by saying soon.

Season 5 is just around the corner so we are all expecting that soon comment to be referring to the changes that we will see on May 12.

Another adjustment that the devs have hinted is the one for Mirage. If you constantly play the game, you probably know that Mirage is one of the least used characters in the game since his abilities are considered weak against opponents. Mirage can send out decoys during a battle but some players believe that his ultimate ability, which makes him completely invisible for a few seconds, needs adjustments since players can still tell or hear where the player is going.

The adjustment to Mirage was hinted a few weeks back and players expect to see it in the near future, maybe for Season 5 since Respawn recently made changes to Lifeline and Bloodhound but Mirage was left out.

The big addition for Season 5 is rumored to be Loba. The character has appeared in leaks for quite some time now. Respawn has not confirmed Loba and the game developer bamboozled everybody with the Forge trailer last season, so players are waiting for an official trailer.

Season 4 will now be available until May 12. The game usually releases a big update for Season 5 and while that is still a few weeks away, players will have a new limited time mode and more time to complete the battle pass.

Are you waiting for Apex Legends Season 5? Have you completed the battle pass for S4? Let us know in the comments.



