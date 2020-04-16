Apple Announces New iPhone SE

Apple has finally announced a new version of the iPhone SE, bringing back a series that was previously rumored to be out of the plans. The new iPhone SE takes most of the things from the iPhone 8, which was released back in 2017.

The 2020 iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display and a fingerprint ID sensor. But the affordable version of the iPhone lacks some of the big features from the latest iPhones, including the multiple rear cameras.

The new iPhone SE has a price of $399 in the US. This is the same price that the first iPhone SE debuted with. The price is different and higher in other markets.

The 2020 iPhone SE comes nearly four years after the release of the first iPhone SE. The first release came out of nowhere but it went on to be a successful launch for the company.

Same Price As the First

The 2016 iPhone SE debuted at a price of $399, which was a lot lower than the current iPhones at the time. What made the first iPhone SE so popular was its upgraded hardware, the same one found on the iPhone 6s, and the similar design to the iPhone 5s.

At the time, Apple had started to release much bigger phones but some people were still used to the smaller design of the iPhone 5 and iPhone 4. The iPhone SE was a huge hit but it took nearly four years for the company to announce a new version.

iPhone XR Was the Previous Budget Release

In 2016 and 2017, it was rumored that the company was preparing a new version. But reports later said the series would not be returning soon. This didn’t stop the rumors of a new version and they got stronger again in late 2019. Earlier this year, reports revealed that a new version would come at some point.

In 2018, Apple released a different affordable version of the iPhone known as iPhone XR. The smartphone lacked some of the features from its big brothers. The main difference was the price, with the XR launching at a price of $749. The phone’s price was low compared to its big brothers but still very high when compared to phones from other giants.

iPhone SE Specifications

Here are the iPhone SE (2020) specs posted by Macworld:

A13 Bionic processor, the same one found on the iPhone 11 Pro.

64GB/128GB/256GB of storage. The variants can be seen through Apple’s website. Pre-orders are not available yet though.

4.7in (1334×750 at 326 ppi) display, 625 nits brightness, 1400:1 contrast, True Tone.

12MP (f/1.8) rear-facing camera with flash, Portrait mode, 4K video. The phone does not have the multiple rear cameras like the iPhone 11.

7MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, Portrait mode.

IP67 water and dust resistance.

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm; 148g

The XR was not exactly cheap but Apple has finally responded to fans of the iPhone SE by announcing the 2020 iPhone SE. The phone goes on sale on April 24.

What do you think about the new iPhone SE? Did you purchase the first iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments.



