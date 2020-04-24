Boy Spends Nearly $400 On Mother’s Credit Card While Gaming

A Devon mother was surprised by a gigantic credit card bill that came from her boy Oliver. She discovered she’s overdrawn after noticing that her son spent a whopping £300 ($369) on Xbox video games.

Justine Donovan, who is a health care worker from Kingsbridge, said one of the transactions was for nearly £200. Justine was confused at first since she didn’t remember spending that type of money on anything. She told local media that she decided to look at her bank and noticed that she was overdrawn. She then looked back and saw multiple transactions with the name Microsoft, the company behind the Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles.

Justine immediately knew how the money had been spent after seeing the name. She says her son frequently plays Roblox on the Xbox. The console requires a password to purchase extras such as microtransactions. But Justine thinks her son observed what she entered and then did it himself.

Oliver has been playing video games since he is one of many kids who are not attending school due to the coronavirus pandemic. He’s been playing games such as Roblox but his mother believes he did not know what he was doing when spending for extras.

Justine thinks he was spending for the virtual money without knowing that he was spending the money she works for. She added that he made several transactions, including one of £20 and another for £199.

Oliver spent around £300 while playing the video game. Justine contacted Microsoft to request a refund by telling them that her son had spent all that money without permission. She says she has not heard back from the company.

Justine is not taking the risk of it happening again. She said that she has now added a passkey which he doesn’t know.

Oliver is not the first to make the news after spending a large amount of money in a video game. Back in 2017, a mother of four was left with no money for Christmas after her son accidentally spent her monthly salary on FIFA 18.

The mother had bought the game with a debit card but that later turned out to be a problem since her son decided to buy in-game coins for one of the modes included in the football title. She discovered the money was gone after visiting the bank to make a withdrawal. She contacted the bank and was told it all had been spent on PlayStation. Sony was contacted but she explained that they told her there was nothing they could do.

Last year, a six-year-old boy was playing battle royale game Fortnite when he decided to spend some money on cosmetics such as skins, back blings, and more. The money spent turned out to be his uncle’s savings.

The boy had received a PS4 for Christmas and his uncle had logged him on his account. He was told not to spend anything on the account. But his uncle later noticed that the money he had been saving for a house was missing.

He searched and found that the transactions were from PlayStation. His nephew made up to 15 transactions, including several for £79.99. The bank and Sony were contacted but he was reportedly told he couldn’t be refunded. The year before, another boy made the news after spending over £1,100 on Fortnite.



