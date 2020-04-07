Chile: Authorities Announce Face Mask Requirement For Public Transportation

Authorities in Chile have announced new measures for people that use public transportation such as buses and metro. On Monday, authorities said people would now be required to use face masks when using public transportation.

Public transportation is very popular in crowded cities such as Santiago, where millions ride the buses and metro to get to their destinations. Authorities have introduced several measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which recently passed one million global cases.

The deadly virus has spread in the South American country in the last few weeks. Reports say more than 4,000 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Authorities across the country are taking other measures to prevent the situation from getting worse. Local media reports that police will set up checkpoints in highways and main roads around the country. The measure is to reduce the amount of people attempting to travel during this time of the year. Residents of touristic areas say it is not a good idea for people to travel at this time since the situation has not improved and everything to visit is closed.

Last month, authorities said several communes of Santiago had been placed in quarantine. The quarantine was announced for seven days but later extended for the areas that are still seeing cases.

The commune of Independencia was removed from quarantine after seeing a low number of cases, according to health authorities. Before the quarantine announcement, the government introduced a curfew that starts late at night and ends early in the morning. Independencia is no longer under quarantine but the curfew remains for that area and other communes.

Chile is not in the top ten of most coronavirus cases around the world. But the country has seen a quick increase over the last few weeks. Local media reports that more than 30 people have died.

In Easter Island, residents have criticized the decision of authorities to end the quarantine. The area has seen a low amount of cases but residents don’t think the situation has improved just yet.

In the region of Araucania, authorities have taken tougher measures since the area has seen an increase of cases. Local media showed several people being arrested for not following the rules. One of them was a person who appeared to have been caught without the permission. Local media showed a video of the person refusing to be arrested and attempting to kick the police officers. The woman was arrested and taken to a police van shortly after.

Areas under quarantine require residents to have permission to go outside. In the region, the situation has led to long lines in supermarkets and banks. In Santiago and other cities, supermarkets and other businesses have organized lines and made room for shoppers to keep distance. Residents can request for permission through a website. Those caught breaking the rules could face a fine or jail time.

The coronavirus pandemic has left more than 70,000 dead. The first cases were reported in China but the virus has quickly spread to other parts of the world. The US, Italy, and Spain are some of the countries with the highest number of cases. Spain and Italy have reported thousands of deaths.