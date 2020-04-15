Epic Games Delays Fortnite’s Season 3, Updates To Continue

Epic Games will not be releasing Fortnite’s Season 3 update anytime soon. Chapter 2, Season 3 previously had a release date set for two weeks from now. But the gaming giant has announced that it will instead extend the current season.

Fortnite, one of the most popular battle royale games, usually sees millions of players and thousands of viewers on streaming sites such as Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer.

Epic Games did not give a reason why it decided to make a delay. The current situation with the virus has forced several game developers to keep its employees at home. But Epic Games did not confirm if that was the reason.

This is the second time in recent months that the game developer has pushed back the launch of a new season. Back in October, the battle royale game introduced Chapter 2, Season 1. The update came with numerous changes to the game, including a brand new map.

The season went along like any other but Epic Games later dropped the shocking announcement that the season would be extended for more weeks.

Season 2 has brought numerous challenges and limited time modes for players to be entertained. But the delay will likely disappoint many of the players who were hoping to see big changes and additions for Season 3.

Epic Games said through a blog post that it has multiple updates on the way and some surprises. The game developer often releases updates for Fortnite but more will be needed to give players some entertainment while they wait for Season 3.

Season 3 was set to make its debut in two weeks but it will now be launched in June. The criticism for its recent changes and delays has not stopped Fortnite’s popularity. The battle royale game continues to be a popular game among players since it delivers updates often.

The delay is sort of good news for those who have not completed the Battle Pass, which requires serious playing time to unlock all the rewards. Those who have been playing regularly have probably completed the Battle Pass and unlocked its many rewards. But in the past, Epic Games has delivered challenges and things to complete during matches to keep players entertained during the delay or extension of a season.

If you haven’t played Fortnite but plan to get into the game while waiting for the situation to get better, the title is basically a one vs. all or squad/duos vs. all game. The main goal of the game is for you and your squad to remain alive until the very end. But things aren’t easy as the game has a challenging system in which you can build to gain an advantage over your opponent. The system takes time to learn but it is really fun once you get used to the controls.

Fortnite was released back in 2017 and it is currently available for many of the popular platforms, including Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The game also features crossplay, which allows you and your friends to play together even if they are playing the game on a different platform.



