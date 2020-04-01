Huawei Y9 (2018) – Worth Buying In 2020?

Huawei has a series of smartphones that does some incredible things at a low price. The Y series, which has been a hot seller for the company for years, caught the attention of the tech world in March 2018 when the Y9 was launched. At the time, the smartphone arrived with some features that were mostly part of flagship device. But it’s been two years since the phone was launched and things change. Is the Y9 (2018) worth buying? How does the camera compare to others? Here we have all the answers:

Huawei Y9 (2018)

The Huawei Y9 (2018) was launched back in March 2018 at a very solid price. The smartphone is not a top release by the company but it did impress for including a few things that were often featured in much more expensive devices. Features such as a large display and four cameras are part of the affordable release.

Design

The design of the phone goes along with many of the devices that were released during that period. There is a nice screen that covers most of the front, there is no notch but there is a section reserved at the top for the two front cameras. The bottom also reserves a section for the company name, which was featured in the front of many Huawei devices at the time. On the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and two cameras. There is really nothing that stands out on this design but the phone looks good.

Cameras

The Huawei Y9 (2018) features a dual camera setup on the front and back. There is a 16MP main camera along with a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, there is 13MP and 2MP front cameras.

The four cameras were a huge extra for the device at the time since this was often featured on devices with prices over $500. The cameras are still decent after two years. But they do struggle at night. The back cameras have a flash but this doesn’t help much in dark areas.

Videos look okay during daytime as well but the performance at night is not so good. Even with the flash on, the videos still look extremely dark. Let’s just say that the cameras do not perform well at nighttime.

Worth Buying?

The Huawei Y9 (2018) just turned two and while that’s a lot of time for a smartphone. The device is a solid option for a person who doesn’t really care about the latest specs. The Y9 2018 was launched at a very good price so its age means that it has an even lower price now. The Y9 series also has the 2019 version but if you’re looking for a really good camera that performs well at all times of the day, this might not be the series for you.

The Huawei Y9 (2018) also has the little advantage that it comes with Google services. The latest Huawei smartphones, including the P40 and Mate 30, do not have apps such as Gmail, YouTube, and Play Store. This is because the US announced a trade restriction against Huawei back in May 2019. Things have not changed, which means the company has gone forward without the help from Google, which is a US company behind the Android OS.



