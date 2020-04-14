Instagram Introduces Changes To IGTV

On Monday, Instagram updated its IGTV app, a section of the social media giant that has not been as successful as the photo sharing side. The Verge reports that this is likely in the hopes of getting more people to use the section and promote creators making long videos.

The Verge was also told by the company that it has completely redesigned the homepage to have a creator on the top, based on what each user follows and content the app thinks the user might find interesting.

One of the big changes for the redesign can be found on the Discover tab, which now shows new content. This is interesting since the app previously featured just videos from people who users followed along with some popular videos.

The changes can also be found on the Instagram side. The small change now allows users to post IGTV content in their stories. The content no longer has to be a picture with an icon of the video. The option now allows users to show 15 seconds of the video. This is big for creators since it allows users to watch a bit of the content and decide if they want to watch the whole thing.

IGTV’s changes come just a few months after the company made a few other changes. Back in late January, the photo and video-sharing social networking app removed a button from the main screen that allowed users to access IGTV content.

The removal of the button was a major change but the company also made a few other adjustments. One of the adjustments now allows creators to upload content by using the same page they use to upload other content such as photos.

IGTV has reportedly struggled with the competition and Instagram made it clear with the changes earlier this year that it is planning to make things a bit more simple for the service. A spokesperson told Insider at the time that they found that most people were discovering the videos from IGTV through the previews in the standalone app, feed, creator profiles, and the IGTV official channel in Explore. The spokesperson also went on to explain why the button was removed, saying it was because people weren’t really clicking the icon in the top right corner of the home screen.

IGTV made its debut nearly two years ago but experts say one of the big problems for the service is that people are confused on what it is and how it works. The service currently offers a ton of videos but many users still don’t know how to get to them.

One of the biggest confusions happened when users watched a short preview of the video on Instagram. The full video is available with a few clicks but most people are often confused.

IGTV’s latest changes show that Instagram is planning to make it a big competitor in the long video business. Over the last four months, several adjustments have been made and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more in the near future.

Do you use Instagram? Do you watch content on IGTV? Let us know in the comments.



