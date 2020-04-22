MW2 Remastered Came To PS4 First Because Sony Funded Development, Report Says

A report that surfaced from a video from The Gaming Revolution claims that the remastered version of the Modern Warfare 2 game was done because of an agreement between the company behind the franchise, Activision, and Sony.

The video claims that the development was funded by Sony. MW2 Campaign Remastered was released a few days ago but only for the PS4. The game will arrive to other platforms very soon.

The video also points out that the agreement also involves the remastered version of MW3. Sony and Activision have been working together for a few years now so it is no surprise to see some exclusivity for the games and content.

MW2 Campaign Remastered is the same campaign from the Xbox 360, PC, and PS3 release. The only difference is that the game now looks a lot better. The remastered version of the game is only for the campaign. The popular multiplayer has not been included, which is something that has disappointed some fans of the franchise.

MW Reboot, MW2 Remastered Rumors and Release

The Call of Duty series released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare back in October but the franchise has been busy with other releases such as Mobile and the remasters. Back in 2016, the first remaster of the MW series was released. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered did things differently, not only featuring a better looking campaign but also the popular multiplayer that made the game so good through 2007 and 2008.

MW2 Remastered was rumored for years before it was announced out of nowhere a few weeks back. The remastered version was all over the place when it came to rumors. There were rumors of listings on online retailers, rumors of a return with multiplayer and campaign, and rumors of a bundle with the 2019 MW.

MW3 Campaign Remaster Is Coming?

Rumors say the campaign remaster for MW3 is already finished and that it will also debut first on the PS4. MW3 was the last game of the MW series before it saw the 2019 reboot, which brings back several of the popular characters but with a different story.

The rumors of COD remasters have flooded the internet for quite some time. The MW series currently has two remasters and if the rumors are true, it could see another in the near future. The Black Ops series, which came some time after the MW series, has also been rumored for remasters and reboots. Those have not been confirmed yet but some fans of the series probably wouldn’t mind if the story came back and if the companies went further to release a multiplayer.

MW2 Campaign Now On the PS4

The remastered campaign of MW2 is available now for the PS4. The game will arrive to Xbox One and PC on April 30. The game can be found through the PS Store for $19.99.

What do you think about the rumors? Are you planning to purchase the remasters of MW2 and MW3? Have you played MW2 Campaign Remastered on the PS4? Let us know in the comments.



